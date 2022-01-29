The Andorrans AuronPlay, Rubius and TheGrefg denounce the hacker

10 streamers (or channels) to get you started on Twitch

The community of Spanish streamers started 2022 with enormous force, dominating the world statistics thanks to egoland 2 and sweeping in repercussion with the Esland Awards. Everything looked to be successful again with the celebration of the Squid Game Minecraft, a version of the squid game created on a server of the video game itself and that it was going to face the great streamers of the country. However, an enemy has stood in his way.

Last Saturday, January 22, they were all going to start connecting for the format when several of them were left without internet, which logically cut their broadcast. ElRubius or AuronPlay, perhaps the two most famous content creators in Spain along with TheGrefg and Ibai but with much more history than these, were two of those affected. With TheGrefg also offline, it didn’t take long to see a common point between them, their residence in Andorra.

That they have moved there to pay less taxes has been a very controversial topic, especially since ElRubius did it, but there has never been a direct attack against them for that fact. Andorra Telecom, the company that provides them with internet, is the direct victim of the hack in which many have seen, more than a digital terrorist, a Robin Hood wanting to annoy these streamers. Of course, there have also been memes:

In the end, Rubius or AuronPlay had no choice but to try to participate again and again without much success, at the risk of being eliminated in an edition that has a structure similar to that of the series (without real deaths, of course).

Of course, celebrity suspects such as ElxoKas or Ibai Llanos did not take long to appear, two of the biggest names who positioned themselves against going to Andorra to be a little richer.

Ibai himself made a video reacting to the best memes, to all the controversy and admitting, jokingly of course, that he was to blame.

This computer battle has ended up being more interesting and giving more content and repercussion to the networks than, most likely, the game. Of course, it is still a nuisance to want to watch a retransmission of your favorite streamer and have it cut off. Be that as it may, both Rubius and AuronPlay have offered to give 10,000 and 20,000 euros to whoever brings this hacker to justice.

As for this squid game de Mincreaft, gave historical results for non-Andorran streamers who were able to participate without problems. ElxoKas ended up reaching the final and, although he did not take the victory or the 100,000 euros, he broke records, accumulating 13 million views and an average of almost half a million viewers. A real madness.

The winner, moreover, had an ashen court story. A streamer much smaller than the big names around him who took much more than the 100,000 euros of the prize. OllieGamerz multiplied his followers almost fivefold throughout the contest and ended up excited, a leap that will place him from now on among the great streamers in the country.

After the contest, the main Andorran streamers such as ElRubius, TheGrefg or AuronPlay have announced that they have already taken legal action collectively, together with the company, as reported by Marca:

What we will do is go to the police and file a collective complaint. Even the same telephone company is also going to denounce. Right now I guess they’re laughing at home, but really. By grace or unfortunately you are messing with people who have the financial resources to see this through to the end.

It seems that, in addition, they already have certain information about this hacker who had better hide his tracks well:

I respectfully tell you that one day you will repent, and it is not a threat, it is a threat to the law. When a judge sentences you… then you will cry. That day will come. We know where the attack came from, we know who encouraged it, I even have the Fortnite clan to which the person belongs… we have a lot of data. When it comes time to file a complaint, it will come in handy to tell you ‘Well, look, yesterday you made me, TheGrefg, etc. lose 5,000 euros.’ That for the demand is very good, so we are going to go with everything and, nothing, a hello to that one who has a Fortnite clan. You’ll get a letter soon, friend.

