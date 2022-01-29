“That the Jews did not put up resistance is a big lie”

Judy Batalion, granddaughter of Polish survivors of the Holocaust terror, has dedicated a decade to this investigation: the silenced lives of women who fought against the Nazis. “Daughters of the Resistance” (Seix Barral) is an exhaustive chronicle about a group of Jewish women who rose up against barbarism.

The “ghetto girls” were capable of maximum sacrifices against that massacre. They organized cells to fight for freedom, they acted as couriers, intelligence agents, combatants; they bribed Gestapo guards, even seduced them to their ends or did not hesitate to kill them when they believed there was no other option.

The author, also a columnist for The New York Times, was born in Montreal, where she grew up speaking English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish. She studied at Harvard, was an art curator in London and settled permanently in New York. Her investigation, sales phenomenon and her moving essay will be brought to the cinema by Steven Spielberg.

Cover of the book ‘Daughters of the Resistance’ EDITORIAL / Other Sources

It has taken ten years in the investigation. What has changed in you in this time?

And fifteen years since a book in the British library moved me. It was the beginning. I have changed a lot, intellectually and emotionally. My grandparents were Holocaust survivors and I have been able to understand what happened. And it wasn’t what I thought

Where was the error in his perception?

I swallowed the myth of Jewish passivity. That they did not rebel, that they did not put up resistance? That’s a lie. I have come across hundreds of stories of defiance, struggle, violence, resistance. They blew up trains and shot at the enemy’s head, ran clandestine printing presses, distributed food to the community risking their skin…

Why was so little known about these women, then?

I wondered the same thing! There are thousands of referenced stories of women with that courage. I, who grew up in a Jewish community, who also had a doctorate in Women’s History, how could I not know anything about them? Many did not want to tell their story until the end of their lives

Why were they judged socially?

Completely. Some were not believed, others were accused of going to bed with the enemy, others of being collaborators. They did not notice the fracture that this entails and for what reasons some of them reached this situation. They felt guilty, even.

Some were accused of going to bed with the enemy, collaborators… they didn’t tell their story until the end”

What impulse, apart from survival, leads human beings to risk their lives for political reasons? Honor, revenge, dignity?

All of that, but I think especially the sense of dignity. Sometimes not even the one of pure survival, because there were suicide missions.

You affirm at some point in the book that your own physical appearance, with Jewish features, led you to question yourself. Did she feel bad when she was asked about it?

Depends who asked, quite a lot. It seems that I have the aspect of “standard Jew”. And that, for some, already presupposed certain uncomfortable things… The book has moved me emotionally. I explored in my own anxiety. Until then I juggled between family heritage and compassion. Now I no longer look at my story from the trauma but from the audacity, the one I learned from these women I tell. Sometimes, faced with a bad experience, I think: “if they resisted the holocaust, I am going to resist everything!”

I have the ‘standard bean’ look, so I explored my own anxiety. Today I no longer look from the trauma but from the audacity”

Did these women, in the fight, have it more difficult than their male partners or equal treatment?

There are references, some personal diaries that I have read, where a woman complains about not being invited to high-level meetings or that she is not allowed to enter a room with more men, when she is the one who must carry out the revolutionary action. Sometimes, although they led, they did not feel welcome. But in general they carried the daily baton of the underground.

How did they manage to keep their sanity?

They were very earthy, women accomplices, they still removed lice from each other like sisters who did the madness of setting up an anniversary in Auschwitz for a 20-year-old girl… a risk if they were discovered. They celebrated life, whatever it was.

What revolutionary act or what personal gesture for the cause of the Resistance struck you the most of all those you discovered?

I could tell you that the ones that impressed me the most, of course, are the most brutal: a woman who literally exploded inside a train or the one who disguised herself as a peasant, shot a man, followed him to the hospital where they admitted him, disguised as a doctor, and finished him off…

But those aren’t the ones that make her cry.

No… What is making me cry right now… is thinking of those family members who, when they put their parents, siblings or children in the gas chamber, said “we are not going to leave you alone”, they took a step forward and they also entered those cubicles. To die together.

I cry for those beings who got into the gas chamber, being able to avoid it, to die together with their own, so that they would not be alone”

The case of Renia Kukielka is the leitmotif of the book. An arms smuggler and courier, she risked her life every time she crossed occupied Poland.

Ranya is special. She was born in a city, not far from Krakow, in a middle-class family; she was a good student, she studied shorthand and when Hitler’s invasion came she was barely fifteen years old. Then her parents were taken to the ghetto, they knew they would not live. They decided to divide the money that they had left and that each one did what he could. From Rania, as she was more Slavic in appearance, they thought that she would have it easier, “you will look like an Aryan”. She went alone, through the woods. She ended up being the main messenger between Warsaw and Bedzin.

When you finally met some of those protagonists, already very old, or their children, their descendants, what impression did you have?

I knew about twenty families. She was very nervous. She had lived with those women and their descendants in my head! Especially, Rania’s family. And now she had them there in front of her: children, grandchildren, sofa and photos. They feel deeply grateful.

The novel will be made into a film Spielberg How do you live it?

It seems like a dream to me, but I still don’t know how it will materialize. In fact, the copyrights were already sold as soon as they found out that I was in the investigation; That added pressure to me, I can’t deny it.

That Steven Spielberg take my book to the cinema seems like a dream but it was a pressure, I admit it”

Have you received any negative comments, any reproaches?

Well, my enemies are the “Holocaust deniers.” They did a campaign on networks telling me everything, calling me a liar, etc… But I still have the good part: it put families in contact who didn’t know anything about their ancestors until they read my book. Rania’s family had a branch family in New York, we put them in touch, and now I zoom in with those beautiful people.