Tesla announces that it will not produce new electric models this year and three strong Chinese rivals will seek to take advantage

Tesla has assured that it does not plan to introduce new models of electric cars this year and that it will focus on existing production and on dealing with supply chain problems, which have caused delays. “It wouldn’t make any sense [sacar nuevos modelos] because we will continue to have part limitations“, explained in a telephone call this Wednesday its executive director, Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Chinese electric car manufacturers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto They have plans to assemble and produce new vehicles in 2022 with the aim of obtaining a greater share of the local market, where sales are expanding rapidly, reports the South China Morning Post.

Specifically, Nio, a startup founded in 2014, plans to deliver three new models: a luxury sedan, a midsize car equipped with a “digital cockpit” and another, the details of which have not been revealed. Meanwhile, Xpeng, founded in 2015, will offer an SUV equipped with a semi-autonomous driving system. Finally, Li Auto will start selling its Li One, an electric car with seats for six people.

This scenario could favor the three companies and bridge the clear gap that exists with the American automaker. Although Tesla continues to grapple with supplies of chips and other components to build its models, its sales and production are higher than those of its Chinese competitors. keeps a overwhelming advantage thanks to strong sales of its Model 3 and Model Y cars, made in Shanghai.

