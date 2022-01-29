Taylor Lautner was affected by the fame of Twilight!

Taylor Lautner spoke about being afraid to leave his house due to the success of the Twilight saga

Taylor Lautner played Jacob Black in the hit vampire franchise, Twilight, which amassed the impressive sum of 3.3 billion dollars around the world when he was only 16 years old and fame came as a surprise. Without a doubt, the actor is not expecting success and commented to The Hollywood Reporter that the sudden attention felt frustrating at the time.

“Not many things in life can happen overnight. Fame can. It can also go away overnight. When I was 16, 17, 18, I would wake up and try to just go for a walk or date and I would have 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I was going or show up at an airport. or anywhere, and you have thousands of fans screaming.” Taylor Lautner

In fact, the fame became so intense that taylor he admitted that he rarely left his house and, at one point, they would dress in clothes that did not allow him to reveal his identity because he suffered from anxiety.

“I spent so many years either without leaving my house, or if I did go out, a hat, sunglasses, and just like that, scared. Something built up inside me where, I didn’t know, but I was afraid to get out. I was super anxious to get out. So just don’t.” Taylor Lautner

And after the fame?

Fortunately, Lautner he was able to completely walk away from the spotlight while taking a break from acting. However, the actor revealed that the same attention led to mixed feelings when the fame began to fade after the era. Twilight began to fade.

“At that point, it became frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life. But then when that’s completely taken away from you, you start questioning yourself and you start saying ‘oh, people don’t care about me anymore?’ When a little goes away Taylor Lautner

Now, the actor is preparing to release home-team, a new family comedy from Netflix produced by the company Happy Madison from Adam Sandler, which will tell the true story of the American football head coach of the New Orleans SaintsSean Payton (Kevin James), who was suspended from the NFL for one season after his involvement in “Bountygate”, a scandal in which team members were accused of paying players bonuses for injuring the opposing team.

