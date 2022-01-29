Take a look inside Tom Cruise’s $39.5 million Colorado Mountain Ranch

ads

Tom Cruise’s most secluded house is for sale. The actor owns a huge house on a 320-acre estate in Telluride, Colorado, and he put it up for sale last year for $39.5 million. It’s unclear why Cruise wants to ditch the massive cabin, but in photos posted by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a virtual tour.

Cruise owns three personal properties: one in Beverly Hills, California, where he works; one in Clearwater, Florida, near the Church of Scientology headquarters and the Telluride home listed here. He has reportedly relied on the Colorado home as a place to get away from the public eye from time to time, though it has been the focus of some of the biggest chapters of his life. He and Katie Holmes spent much of their brief marriage there, so the tour should be very interesting for die-hard fans of these two A-listers.

(Photo: Brett Schreckengost/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Cruise’s Telluride home has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the rest makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There’s also a tennis court, fitness center, and plenty of other recreational activities, not to mention the wildlife that surrounds you.

Cruse is approaching his 40th anniversary as a movie star, and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise’s Telluride mansion.

Exterior view (Photo: Brett Schreckengost / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)(Photo: Brett Schreckengost / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)(Photo: Brett Schreckengost / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Cruise’s cabin is located just outside the Uncompahgre National Forest, with a private gate to enter. Usually buried in a layer of snow, the house has views of the nearby 14,000-foot mountains and the lush forests that surround it. The 320-acre property is crisscrossed by trails for hiking, snowmobiling, and biking, depending on the weather. It is also home to a cottonwood grove and a court that can be used for tennis, basketball, or ice hockey.

Porch (Photo: Joshua Johnson / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)(Photo: Joshua Johnson / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

When the weather is nice, or if you can bundle up warm enough, the house features a rustic porch to watch the sunrise and sunset over the mountains. The wooden furniture with a natural finish and wicker carefully preserves the aesthetics of the house, although clearly cared for.

Living Room (Photo: Joshua Johnson/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Inside, the house is almost as grand as the desert that surrounds it. A huge living room can seat a dozen people under exposed wooden beams and next to a roaring stone fireplace.

library (Photo: Joshua Johnson/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

For quieter occasions, a smaller sitting room faces another stone fireplace surrounded by books and blankets. Here, windows and doors face the mountains that Colorado is so well known for.

Rec Room (Photo: Joshua Johnson/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The rec room is clearly designed to be the liveliest part of the house, with a pool table, foosball table, and upright piano against one wall. A bar along the wall invites visitors to have a drink while they hang out, and the cabinet against the wall may be the closest suggestion to a TV in all the photos of the house.

Dining Room (Photo: Joshua Johnson/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Cruise is a popular man, and his home’s huge dining room is built with visitors in mind. The ranch aesthetic stays strong here between the lamp and decor, though the table setting remains simple and attractive.

Kitchen (Photo: Joshua Johnson/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Finally, Cruise’s home is outfitted with a professional-grade kitchen that includes a massive stove, kitchen island with double sink, and wood-paneled refrigerators to match the rest of the furnishings. Cruise’s mansion is listed for $39.5 million at the time of this writing.

