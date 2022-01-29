Superior Draw Results 2711: LIST of winners of the National Lottery for January 28, 2022

This Friday, January 28, the National lottery edited on Top Draw 2711within the framework of the 43rd Anniversary of the National College of Technical Professional Education, (Conalep).

In that sense, the results of the Superior Draw 2711 They were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National Lottery. In Binary Herald we share the complete list with winning numbers.

Results of the Superior Draw 2711 of the National Lottery

To know if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Top Draw 2711click THIS LINK to check if your “a bit” of luck was awarded.

Number of the Grand Prize, of 17 million pesos: 21094

Number of the second prize, of 1.44 million pesos: 55321

Complete list of winning numbers of the Superior Draw 2711 of January 28, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

The Top Draw 2711 It was in honor of this educational institute created by presidential decree in 1978 and that has had an outstanding job supporting the training of Mexican technical professionals.

In addition, in 1994 Conalep adopted the Competency Standards-Based Education scheme (EBNC) and, after several transformations, in 2008, restructured its educational model, giving support to the competency-based teaching methodology, which is oriented towards development of the generic, disciplinary and professional skills that are promoted within the framework of the Comprehensive Reform of Higher Secondary Education (RIEMS).

