Superior Draw 2711 results and list of winners of the National Lottery for January 28, 2022 | lotenal | Winning number | Spark | little piece | Mexico | United States | | ANSWERS
To find out if you were the winner of any of the prizes in the Superior Draw on Friday, January 28, go here to check if your ‘little bit’ of luck was awarded.
CONCLUDES THE FIRST PART OF THE SUPERIOR DRAW
TOP DRAW
THE GRAND PRIZE CAME OUT
• 21094
THIS IS HOW THE SUPERIOR DRAW GOES
Everything is ready for the start of the Superior Draw in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery.
WHAT TIME DOES THE TOP DRAW START?
The Sorteo Superior is one of the most important draws carried out by the National Lottery of Mexico. It takes place every Friday at 8:00 p.m. local time, and offers a $15 million jackpot over 2 series.
WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF REFUNDS OFFERED BY THIS SWEEPSTAKES?
This giveaway pays out two types of cashouts as follows:
• For numbers whose last digit is equal to the last of the Grand Prize.
• For numbers whose last digit is equal to the last of the second prize.
WHAT SHOULD I CONSIDER?
A random lot of numbers from this drawing are for sale exclusively through Electronic Media.
HOW MUCH CAN I WIN WITH THE TOP DRAW?
• If you purchased a Superior Draw Series whose cost is $800, you can win the total amount of one of the two series, that is, $8,500,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 17 million pesos).
• If you purchased the two Series of the Superior Draw whose cost is $1600, you can win the total amount of one of the two series, that is, $17,000,000.00 mxn. (assuming your number is the jackpot winner)
In the Superior draw 1 out of 5 wins.
• If you purchased a Cachito from the Superior Draw whose cost is $40, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $425,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 17 million pesos).
HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?
• A piece of the Superior Draw has a cost of $40.
• The cost of a series (20 pieces) of the Superior Draw is $800.
• The cost of the two series (40 pieces) of the Superior Draw is $1600.
HOW MANY PRIZES DO YOU OFFER?
The Superior draw offers a total of 12,896 prizes and cashbacks, which are divided as follows:
• 700 are direct prizes and will be visible in the Prize Lists.
• 12,196 are refunds and will be marked at the bottom right of the Prize Lists.
The jackpot of this draw amounts to 17 million pesos in 2 Series.
Here is the January schedule. To check the following draws, you can enter here.
WHAT DAYS IS IT CELEBRATED?
This draw takes place on Fridays according to the official programming of the National Lottery of the Government of Mexico.
WHAT IS THE TOP DRAW?
The Superior Draw of the National Lottery is the only draw that each week offers a total bag of $51,833,200.00mxn.
60,000 numbers or tickets that are numbered from 00001 to 60000 participate here. It takes place in 2 Series and offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds.
HOW MUCH CAN YOU EARN?
The Superior Draw No. 2711 awards a 17 million jackpot and giving a main prize with a series of 8 and a half million. The cost of the fraction or piece is $40.00; while the cost of the series or whole is $800.00. With the Superior draw 1 out of 5 wins a prize or refund.
Superior Draw LIVE: It will take place in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
TOP DRAW RESULTS 2711
• Number of the Grand Prize, of 17 million pesos: 21094
• Number of the second prize, of 1.44 million pesos: 55321