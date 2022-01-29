Summary: Mexico 0-5 Venezuela in the 2022 Caribbean Series | 01/29/2022
End the match
9 – High
Second out quickly for Mexico and the victory of Venezuela begins to take shape.
end | 8 – Low
Venezuela failed to score any runs and continues to win the game 0-5.
END | 8 – High
The bottom of the eighth inning ends, Mexico failed to score a run.
end | 7 – Low
The bottom of the seventh inning ends, Venezuela failed to score a run.
7 – Low
First out for Venezuela after the shot to center field that Center Fielder manages to catch.
end | 7 – High
The bottom of the seventh inning ends, Mexico failed to score a run.
7 – High
There was a quick end to the top of the seventh inning and now Venezuela goes on to bat.
end | 6 – Low
The bottom of the sixth inning ends, Venezuela managed to score a run.
6 – Low
Home Run for Venezuela and scores the fifth run in his favor.
6 – Low
Venezuela is not having a good time in this inning and has two outs and no runner on base.
end | 6 – High
The top of the sixth inning ends, Mexico failed to score runs.
6 – High
Meneses strikes out after the three strikes are decreed.
6 – High
At the moment, Mexico has one out on the board and a runner at first base.
end | 5 – Low
The bottom of the fifth inning ends, Venezuela managed to score a run.
5 – Low
Run for Venezuela after Noriega’s hit to center field.
5 – Low
At the moment, Venezuela only has one out and has a runner at third base.
end | 5 – High
The top of the fourth inning ends, Mexico failed to score runs.
5 – High
The three outs are quickly completed and now Venezuela goes on to bat.
end | 4 – Low
The bottom of the fourth inning ends, Venezuela failed to score runs.
4 – Low
Bases loaded for Venezuela after the base by ball to the batter in turn.
4 – Low
Second out for Venezuela after the left fielder caught a high ball.
4 – Low
First out for Venezuela after the batter was struck out at first base.
end | 4 – High
The top of the fourth inning ends, Mexico failed to score runs.
4 – High
Second out for Mexico after the strikeout to Amador.
end | 3 – Low
The bottom of the third inning ends, Venezuela managed to score three runs.
3 – Low
Men at first and second base for Venezuela and only one out on the board.
3 – Low
Walked Sandoval on a hit to his elbow.
3 – Low
Another run for Venezuela after a shot passed between the shortstop and second baseman.
3 – Low
Double run for Venezuela after a long shot to center field and the runners who were on first and second base enter.
3 – Low
Hit for Venezuela, the batter is located at first base.
end | 3 – High
The top of the third inning ends, Mexico failed to score any runs.
3 – High
At the moment, the accounts for Mexico are; one out and one runner on first base.
end | 2 – Low
The bottom of the second inning ends, Venezuela failed to score any runs.
2 – Low
The three outs are completed for Venezuela.
end | 2 – High
The top of the second inning ends, Mexico failed to score any runs.
2 – High
Second out for Mexico after the center fielder caught a fly ball.
2 – High
Pérez starts batting the second inning for Mexico.
end | 1 – Low
The bottom of the first inning ends, Venezuela failed to score any runs.
1 – Low
Full bases for Venezuela and Sandoval hits.
1 – Low
Second out for Venezuela after the batter was struck out at first base.
1 – Low
At the moment, there is one out and runners from Venezuela at second and third base.
end | 1 – High
The top of the first inning ends, Mexico failed to score any runs.
1 – High
Walk for Amador, now Mexico has men at first and second base.
1 – high
Great beat of meneses and completes a hit.
1 – high
Second out for Mexico after a hitter was struck out at first base.
Start the match!
He starts batting Mexico.
Second game of the day
The meeting between Mexico and Venezuela will be the second game of the day after the game played between Colombia and Panama, where the ninth Colombian took the victory against the canaleros 6-5.
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Mexico and Venezuela on the second day of the 2022 Caribbean Series.
Do not take off from here to follow Mexico vs Venezuela live
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for the Mexico vs. Venezuela match live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium. Don’t miss a single detail of the Mexico vs Venezuela match live with VAVEL’s comments.
How to watch the match Mexico vs Venezuela live?
If you want to watch the game Mexico vs Venezuela live on TV, your option is: Sky Sports.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL mexico is your best option.
What time is Mexico vs Venezuela?
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Venezuela match on January 29, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Brazil: 4:00 p.m.
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 a.m.
Mexico: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
This is how the rest of the day will be played on Saturday, January 29, 2022
Panama vs. Colombia – 08:00 a.m.
Mexico vs. Venezuela – 1:00 p.m.
Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic – 6:00 p.m.
Featured players in Venezuela
One of the most outstanding players of the Venezuelan ninth and who is expected to stand out is; Pablo Sandoval, who won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants and is the experienced man on this team.
Featured players in Mexico
Some of the players to watch out for in the Mexican novena and who are expected to stand out are; Japhet Amador, Agustín Murillo, Christian Villanueva, Manny Barreda and Brennan Bernardino.
Venezuela representative team
The team that represents Venezuela in the current edition of the Caribbean Series is Navegantes del Magallanes.
Mexico representative team
The ninth that represents Mexico in the current edition of the Caribbean Series is Charros de Jalisco.
News – Venezuela
Venezuela was perhaps the worst team on the first day of competition in the 2022 Caribbean Series, as it was the squad that lost by the greatest difference in runs, since it fell to Colombia by a score of 6-1, so against Mexico it hopes to recover and get a positive result.
News – Mexico
Mexico has not started its participation in the 2022 Caribbean Series in a good way, since in its first outing it lost to its counterpart from the Dominican Republic by a score of 3-2, so it hopes that the match against Venezuela will be its first. victory in the tournament.
Stadium
start of transmission
Hi all! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs. Venezuela match, valid for the 2022 Caribbean Series.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We’ll be bringing you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news right here on VAVEL.