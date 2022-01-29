Summary: Mexico 0-5 Venezuela in the 2022 Caribbean Series | 01/29/2022

Second out quickly for Mexico and the victory of Venezuela begins to take shape.

Venezuela failed to score any runs and continues to win the game 0-5.

The bottom of the eighth inning ends, Mexico failed to score a run.

The bottom of the seventh inning ends, Venezuela failed to score a run.

First out for Venezuela after the shot to center field that Center Fielder manages to catch.

The bottom of the seventh inning ends, Mexico failed to score a run.

There was a quick end to the top of the seventh inning and now Venezuela goes on to bat.

The bottom of the sixth inning ends, Venezuela managed to score a run.

Home Run for Venezuela and scores the fifth run in his favor.

Venezuela is not having a good time in this inning and has two outs and no runner on base.

The top of the sixth inning ends, Mexico failed to score runs.

Meneses strikes out after the three strikes are decreed.

At the moment, Mexico has one out on the board and a runner at first base.

The bottom of the fifth inning ends, Venezuela managed to score a run.

Run for Venezuela after Noriega’s hit to center field.

At the moment, Venezuela only has one out and has a runner at third base.

The top of the fourth inning ends, Mexico failed to score runs.

The three outs are quickly completed and now Venezuela goes on to bat.

The bottom of the fourth inning ends, Venezuela failed to score runs.

Bases loaded for Venezuela after the base by ball to the batter in turn.

Second out for Venezuela after the left fielder caught a high ball.

First out for Venezuela after the batter was struck out at first base.

The top of the fourth inning ends, Mexico failed to score runs.

Second out for Mexico after the strikeout to Amador.

The bottom of the third inning ends, Venezuela managed to score three runs.

Men at first and second base for Venezuela and only one out on the board.

Walked Sandoval on a hit to his elbow.

Another run for Venezuela after a shot passed between the shortstop and second baseman.

Double run for Venezuela after a long shot to center field and the runners who were on first and second base enter.

Hit for Venezuela, the batter is located at first base.

The top of the third inning ends, Mexico failed to score any runs.

At the moment, the accounts for Mexico are; one out and one runner on first base.

The bottom of the second inning ends, Venezuela failed to score any runs.

The three outs are completed for Venezuela.

The top of the second inning ends, Mexico failed to score any runs.

Second out for Mexico after the center fielder caught a fly ball.

Pérez starts batting the second inning for Mexico.

The bottom of the first inning ends, Venezuela failed to score any runs.

Full bases for Venezuela and Sandoval hits.

Second out for Venezuela after the batter was struck out at first base.

At the moment, there is one out and runners from Venezuela at second and third base.

The top of the first inning ends, Mexico failed to score any runs.

Walk for Amador, now Mexico has men at first and second base.

Great beat of meneses and completes a hit.

Second out for Mexico after a hitter was struck out at first base.

He starts batting Mexico.

The meeting between Mexico and Venezuela will be the second game of the day after the game played between Colombia and Panama, where the ninth Colombian took the victory against the canaleros 6-5.

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Mexico and Venezuela on the second day of the 2022 Caribbean Series.

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for the Mexico vs. Venezuela match live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium. Don’t miss a single detail of the Mexico vs Venezuela match live with VAVEL’s comments.

If you want to watch the game Mexico vs Venezuela live on TV, your option is: Sky Sports.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL mexico is your best option.

This is the start time of the Mexico vs Venezuela match on January 29, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Brazil: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 a.m.

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Panama vs. Colombia – 08:00 a.m.

Mexico vs. Venezuela – 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic – 6:00 p.m.

One of the most outstanding players of the Venezuelan ninth and who is expected to stand out is; Pablo Sandoval, who won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants and is the experienced man on this team.

Some of the players to watch out for in the Mexican novena and who are expected to stand out are; Japhet Amador, Agustín Murillo, Christian Villanueva, Manny Barreda and Brennan Bernardino.

The team that represents Venezuela in the current edition of the Caribbean Series is Navegantes del Magallanes.

The ninth that represents Mexico in the current edition of the Caribbean Series is Charros de Jalisco.

Venezuela was perhaps the worst team on the first day of competition in the 2022 Caribbean Series, as it was the squad that lost by the greatest difference in runs, since it fell to Colombia by a score of 6-1, so against Mexico it hopes to recover and get a positive result.

Mexico has not started its participation in the 2022 Caribbean Series in a good way, since in its first outing it lost to its counterpart from the Dominican Republic by a score of 3-2, so it hopes that the match against Venezuela will be its first. victory in the tournament.