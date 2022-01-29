Steven Spielberg told why he refused to make a new version of Jaws

For some time now, it has become almost a commonplace that old movies that knew how to become a success of their time are taken up as a starting point for a sequel or perhaps a prequel, why not for an updated version or, maybe time, a “reboot”.

And it is fair to say that the results don’t always shipwreck on the obvious resolution nor in the nonsense of squeezing a good story until it crosses that thin line that separates the audacious from the absurd.

But although at this point any film that has done more or less well seems appropriate to subject it to a process of overexploitation, it still there are those who prefer to remain in the dignity of what has been done, and defend the exclusivity of a realization without lending itself to second, third and more parties, no matter how good they may be.



A classic that Spielberg refused to “relaunch”, in a gesture that is appreciated.

The good thing is that if there is a Steven Spielberg among them, it opens the possibility for others not only to imitate some of his great works, but also his attitude, which led him to say that “no” to Universal’s proposal to do a “reboot” of Shark.

According to a report from dead line describing the production deal the filmmaker recently struck with Netflix, his production company Amblin – that’s the title of Spielberg’s first film – had previously been in talks with the studios, making it clear that the answer had always been “a firm no.” .

Released in 1975, the film had an impact on box offices that made it one of the highest grossing of all time, is considered a decisive moment in the history of cinema and was the stepping stone that defined Steven Spielberg’s rise to the top of the cinematographic universe from the beginning of his career.

Sequels and derivatives of little flight

Based on the novel by Peter Benchley, Shark It was such a success that it gave rise to three sequels and an infinity of realizations that range from a certain pretended seriousness to the absurdity of putting zombie sharks on screen and other things like that.

However, Spielberg did not direct any of the sequels, even though the second and fourth continued the original plot, with roy scheider reprising his role as boss Martin Brody.

Still, Universal executives tried to seduce the filmmaker into considering the possibility of making a new version of his 1975 film, with himself in the role of producer, so that his imprint was guaranteed; but the man refused.

The offer was evidently not recent, as in 2016 Spielberg explained why he would never consider remaking any of his own movies. “I would never make one of my own movies again., starting by Shark“, explained the director, who nevertheless highlighted a caveat with a “but” that opens other doors.



Roy Scheider and Robert Shaw, in a scene from the Oscar-nominated film in two categories. AP Photo Photo_Universal Pictures

“There are Amblin titles in the library that could inspire new stories made popular by movies,” the filmmaker told Bloody Disgusting.

Confirming his new deal with Netflix, Spielberg said in a statement Monday, June 21, that storytelling will always be at the center of everything they do at his production company.

“From the minute we started discussing a partnership, it was very clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach the public in new ways,” he added.

And he concluded: “This new ‘avenue’ for our films, along with the stories we continue to tell with our family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly satisfying for me personally and I can’t wait to start working with the entire Netflix team.”

IS