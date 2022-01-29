Sporting Kansas City contemplates the Mexican to reinforce their attack

Brian Bliss, director of player personnel at the Kansas City of the mls, acknowledged that they have closely followed Jose Juan Macias, so it could be considered to make up for the absence of Alan Pulido, who will miss much of the 2022 season due to injury.

“We know the player very well, he did well in Mexico, in Concacaf with the U-17, with the U-20 team, the Olympic team, we know he has a contract with Getafe on loan, I’m not sure about the player’s current situation, we know about his abilities, he is a quality player, is at a very good age, but that’s the only thing I can say about it,” he told Goal.

Bliss stressed that the club’s priority is to search and find the striker who can fill the space that Pulido will leave for the coming months.

“We are only looking for a player, he is the striker, the scorer, we have an open place, budget space and that is number 9 for the season, to help compensate for the loss of Alan, we hope to close the player and arrive before the season. Unfortunately, time has passed, we know that we are going to have all the players in the season, not in preseason, so we are doing well,” he added.

The manager expressed the intention of signing the next attacker in the following three weeks: “We have a good group. We hope in the next three weeks to have a new ‘9’ for the season. The expectations of the team, the fans, the owners is to be at the top of the season,” he concluded.

Macias He terminated his contract last Friday with the Getafe of Spain, because it would not be considered by the strategist Quique Sanchez Flores.

