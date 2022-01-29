Sources tell ESPN that Tom Brady will retire from the NFL

Tom Brady could announce his retirement a week after the Super Bowl, but he will tell those close to him about his plans soon

Tom Brady’s entourage is convinced that the historic quarterback is preparing his retirement from the NFL, Multiple sources assure ESPN.

It is still unknown when Tom Brady will formalize his retirement, but it will be with the consideration of not overshadowing the NFL postseason, as well as the Super Bowl.

On Sunday morning, before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Brady will take some time before deciding if he returns for next season with the Buccaneers. Sources assure reporters of ESPN that retirement is the step the legendary quarterback will take.

For his part, at the post-match press conference, Tom Brady pointed out that he has not “thought much about it” (retirement) and that he will analyze it day by day to find out where he is in the future in his sports career. It is worth mentioning that, at 44 years of age, Brady has pointed out on previous occasions that his desire is to play until he is 45 years old; He also still has one season left on his contract with the Bucs.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

One day later the holder of seven NFL championship rings indicated that his family will play an important role in determining whether he will return next season. He also mentioned that, if not, he can leave the professional activity “proud and satisfied,” despite the loss to the Rams.

“The biggest difference now that I’m older is that I also have children and I also care a lot about them. They have been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest support. It hurts her to see me get hit and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my children deserve what they need from me as a father.”

“I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they really have given me what I need for the last six months to do what I love.. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and find out what’s next in the future,” Brady said in a podcast with Jim Gray.

He also commented that there is no rush to make a decision about his future, and coach Bruce Arians also reported on Monday that no schedule has been set.. The team expressed a strong desire for Brady to return, but encouraged him to take as much time as he needs and will discuss contingency plans should he decide not to return.

“My joy doesn’t come from being recognized for what I’ve accomplished as a player in the league; my enjoyment comes from competing,” Brady reflected. “More than anything, even yesterday, I was thinking about competing. I’ve been thinking, all this year, about competing. I wasn’t thinking about anything other than that.”