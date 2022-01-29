Son of Tom Hanks accused of violence and drug addiction

USA— From Tom Hanks It is rare to see him involved in scandals, which is why it has drawn attention that his name is related to a recent controversy of his son Chester Hanks.

Chester, actor, musician and his third child from his marriage to his wife and also actress Rita Wilson gives them a headache again for a new scandal and problem in which it is involved.

The young man, also known as “cheth”, has made headlines for their drug addictions, cases of abuse and violence.

US media released a video in which Chester Hanks, 31, appears with a bloody face, Well, according to him, his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker assaulted him with a knife. She denied the story and said that the man had started the fight, which, according to the actor, started because she “stole” his credit card to pay his rent.

They branded him violent because of the situation

That was not the first time that there had been an altercation between the two, since in the past Chester had already thrown a bottle at her, threatened to “blow her brains out”, with a pistol and insulted her with racist comments.

Kiana got a restraining order for physical and verbal abuse.

Violence is not the only thing in which he has been involved, as in 2014 Chester publicly declared that he was addicted to drugs, an addiction that led him to be wanted by the British authorities for destroying a hotel room.

Tom and Rita’s son, who studied Drama at Northwestern University, started using drugs at the age of 16.

On one occasion he stated that he used drugs because he felt a lot of pressure to be the son of two stars and that this had made it difficult to discover who he was in life. He has now ventured into music, where he appears in his videos touching scantily clad women.

You might also be interested in: