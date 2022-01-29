Six things we learned about Billie Eilish through her documentary, “The World’s a Little Blurry”

In Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, director R. J. Cutler captures a chaotic and intense year for the latest pop superstar. From the recording of his debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, to the 2020 Grammys, where it won all four major categories, the new documentary by AppleTV+ flows like a home video, with Eilish’s parents and her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell recounting the most intimate moments of the artist. Here are six things we learned from Eilish watching her rise to the top of the charts.

Eilish drew the concepts behind many of her songs in her private journal. In the video for the obscure single “When the Party’s Over”, his plan had always been for dark blood to start coming out of his eyes. In fact, he tested the idea in his backyard, with his mother sitting at a table and drinking from an empty glass, while his father kicked up dog poop in the background. The video came out as she had imagined: the singer drinks a black liquid that then begins to ooze from her eyes as the song progresses.

Eilish had been causing a stir for a long time before When We All Fall Asleep. While preparing for the debut, there was immense pressure for the album to have a hit. His brother Finneas had to hide from his little sister a request from the label that they make a big hit. “It’s like a minefield for me,” he tells his mom, who films him in the kitchen. “They asked me to make a hit but told me not to tell Billie we had to make a hit.” “You can’t trick her into doing a song,” the mom warns.

In interviews and in songs like “Xanny,” Eilish makes it clear that he is against the use of drugs and alcohol. When one of Eilish’s associates points out that her adolescent opinion on such substances could come back to haunt her later in life, should she ever decide to start drinking, smoking or using drugs, the star’s mom stands up for her daughter to change her mind: “Aren’t they going to allow her to be authentic and be who she is now just in case she decides to use drugs in the future?”

Before transforming herself into a teen idol, Eilish was obsessed with Justin Bieber. He was her hero, the one she was in love with. So when Bieber reached out to her on Instagram to collaborate with him, she was blown away. They decided to do a remix of their single “Bad Guy”, even though they hadn’t met yet. When they finally met at Coachella, while playing Ariana GrandeEilish burst into tears. He ended up writing her a long, thoughtful message explaining how her reaction had reminded him why he does what he does and offering words of support and comfort. also called for face time to Eilish to congratulate her on taking home the “big four” categories at the 2020 Grammys.

Eilish kept her love life a secret while she became famous, so the confirmation of her relationship with Brandon Adams (a musician known as Q) is one of the biggest revelations in the documentary. In the film, Eilish makes it clear that she is in love with Q but has a hard time getting in touch with him while he is on tour and, worse, also when he is at home in Los Angeles, where he also lives. Parents are supportive of the relationship, but also wary. “I found out that he broke up with his group because he was angry, and he hit the wall,” the father points out when Eilish decides to visit her injured boyfriend shortly after getting her driver’s license. “We don’t know where he lives or anything,” the father tells him in conversation with the mother when she has already left. The straw that breaks the camel’s back is a conversation Eilish and Q have before she plays at Pier 17 in New York. Feeling unsupported, Eilish breaks up with him for good.

During her highly anticipated Coachella debut, Eilish suffered through a series of struggles. The huge screens behind her weren’t working very well, causing delays. Later, while singing “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”, he messed up the chorus and then tried to improvise with the audience as the song continued. Later, she was totally frustrated with how the show had turned out and begging her boyfriend to come see her. (As we found out in the movie, it wasn’t.)