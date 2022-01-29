Sister Yolanda Díaz of Calcutta, with the people





Taking advantage of the anger of a feminist sector because three authors used the pseudonym of Carmen Mola to win the Planeta Prize (where they always have an advantage if they are famous on television), we have decided to reopen ‘Aurora Pavón’s trunk’ where irreverent chronicles are kept that Some time ago they published El Independiente, ABC and El Mundo and that, like those old toughs from Cádiz, gave so much to talk about.

The format chosen for the return is the situation chronicle or serial serial halfway between current affairs and fiction, with the intention of telling what is happening and not just what we like and from a certain distance I equidistance from the reds and blues. And to lift the veil and show the plinth of the pretended saint with his hands crossed on his chest – like Isabel Ayuso in levitation – looking at the sky like the Virgin Mary of the Immaculate Conception.

And in this first issue that concerns us to show the wooden base of Sor Yolanda Díaz de Calcutta, that immaculate saint who goes around saying with a sad face, a rueful frown and splendid hair (which curls with the electric iron in the official car), that she, the second vice-president of the Government of Spain, ‘is not in politics to do politics’. There it is.

No, she, Sister Yolanda Díaz y de Calcutta, is in politics to do ‘charity works’ like Mother Teresa and because that is what her ‘labour reform’ is about. Although for this this saint from Ferrol del Caudillo, despite it, she has had to sin by renouncing Rajoy’s ‘repeal’ and getting into bed with the boss of the bosses!

And it didn’t cost Yolanda much because Antonio Garamendi is so cute and so weepy – he is moved by the pardons for the Catalan coup – that she couldn’t resist the temptation and gave herself up. Although later Sister Yolanda confessed to Pope Francis, the one who is now praying for pederasty in Spain that continues to surface.

Yolanda’s yes to Garamendi has been like the ‘yes’ of those of Cayetana, Teodoro’s secret lover. Because the Arcadi thing is just a façade to cover up the fact that his Catalan friend is having an affair with Federico (perhaps they are gay), the fake Peter Lorre who walked around Barcelona in a Mao suit as if he were the bellboy at the Hotel Mayestic .

Yes, sir, the Mayestic in Barcelona, ​​Paseo de Gracia 68 where, damn grace, José María Aznar surrendered to Jordi Pujol the Andorran, to whom Aznar – who lied almost as much as Sánchez -, acting as Herod and Salomé, danced the dance of the seven veils and handed him on a silver platter the head of the Baptist Vidal Cuadras that the eunuch Al Lubiya had previously cut with the lead cutlass to further mortify.

Guess, guess, where will Paco Umbral be? It is not easy to write between seams, at certain ages and in these bad times for poetry, in which the virus of ‘naveling’ infects columns of Spanish journalism. People prefer a tweet that poetically ends with ‘fuck you in the ass’, as Trillo used to say, or something like that.

And what a disappointment we have! with the last horns (not the only ones) of the infanta Cristina, which was given to her by her adored husband and third-degree criminal, Urdangarin. The one who, when the Noos trial began, went to the paparazzi and as if he were Ivanhoe himself said solemnly and haughty ‘I have come to defend my honor’.

Yes, that is, like ‘El honor de los Prizzi’ with Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner enthralled on a terrace in Los Angeles and hiding the pistol and dagger under the table while a mariachi lulled the scene singing ‘Noche de Ronda’ and she she tells him, half fainted: ‘I will never forget this moment and this song’.

Sister Yolanda Díaz de Calcutta -who seems to be a communist, separatist, pacifist, feminist and pro-Putin- has said to the four winds with a pity face that makes you want to cry, that she does not intend to leave the negotiating table with ERC, to approve the labor reform, or to pee!

She, Sister Yolanda, has already said ‘she is not in politics to do politics’. He doesn’t even stop to campaign in Castilla y León where he will only go one day and we imagine that to Ávila for Santa Teresa and for the yolks. Neither is Sister Yolanda to respond to statements from her fellow podemitas of her Government.

She is, as Abraham Lincoln proclaimed at Gettysburg, in ‘the Government of the people, by the people and for the people’. And see if she finds out once and for all about the goodness of the reform of the badass Rufián, who does so many honors to his surname.

That Ruffian, who always ends up lowering his pants and looking at Mecca before the terrible Sánchez and who, now, flutters around the seats of Congress as if he were Tarzan, with the raging barnacle (as Ansón would say) and let’s see if in one of these they raise the SMI or they give him, to the ‘one-eyed’ Junqueras, a consultative and Catalan referendum even if it is made of cardboard.

The labor reform thing, let no one doubt it, Sánchez fixes it in a jiffy. A check for the PNV -which always collects in advance- and a photo with poor Inés Arrimadas who, on the least expected day, goes into labor in La Moncloa from so much and comes secretly to Frankenstein’s lair to have tea, while Igea, his Castilian-Leon candidate caught covid and is in quarantine. A crow has looked at them and Cs is nearing the end, while Tezanos leaks the latest manipulation of the CIS to Iglesias.

La Pavón is back. Go for God! It will be once a week, a month or who knows. Perhaps to go for a walk and disappear with his friend Peñafiel, who is about to turn 90 in Granada’s Sacromonte, where Solea Morente goes around singing to Don Enrique por Colombianas the verses that I will never forget: ‘down the street, whoever I I want./ You can’t see his face/ with the hat’.

Nor to Pavón with her face turned away and wearing the black bow that Julio Romero painted in his ‘Canto al pelo’. In Spanish politics everything is like that. Everything is half hidden and half open. And that is why Sister Yolanda Díaz y de Calcutta, the one with the blonde hair, can already see her pedestal while she hides and looks at the sky imploring Divine Providence not to make her suffer.