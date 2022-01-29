Signed with Red Bull Bragantino of the Brazilian Serie A

Alejandro Santana Viniegra, a Brazilian striker with Mexican nationality, has signed with Red Bull Bragantino from Brazil; The Tri Sub-20 soccer player announced the news through his social networks.

The Brazilian team is the current runner-up in the South American Cup and finished in sixth place in the A series. The club has been characterized by having young players in its squad, including: Artur (23 years old), Ramires (21), Helinho (21), Praxedes (19), Emiliano Martínez (22), among others.

Viniegra who is about to turn 20 on February 12, was trained in Cruzeiro and then went through the football of the U.S with North Texas in the USL, playing a total of six games and scoring one goal.

During his stay with the Cruzeiro, was led by Hand Menezes, who gave him the opportunity to play in the Brazilian Series A, however, his participation lasted less than a minute before Bay. Later, he hoped Felipe Scolari gave him an opportunity in the second division, but he remained in the category Under-20.

In November 2020 he was summoned by the Mexican team Sub-20, which was directed by Raul Chabrand. It was the only time they called him.

Alexander He also played for Brazilian youth teams, and for that reason, he has not made a decision about which country to represent, although Mexico It is the country where his father was born.

According to information from TUDN, a year ago he had approaches from tigers to sign it.

