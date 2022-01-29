Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: What does the DAUGHTER of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do?

Although they are the family of two of the most important actors in Hollywood, the children of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, did not follow the path of their parents in acting, so young people already work to earn a living.

Next we will let you know the careers of the six children of the former actor couple, Shiloh Pitt, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox; with which each one is achieving success.

Getty Images

1. Maddox Jolie-Pitt

He is the eldest son of the couple, it was in 2002 when Angelina and Brad adopted him in Cambodia. At 20 years of age, Maddox decided to enter the University, so he joined Yonsei University in South Korea; Where I study Biochemistry.

However, he was also part of the cast of ‘First They Killed My Father’, a film directed by Angelina Jolie, in addition to serving as Production Assistant on the film ‘By The Sea’.

2. Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

This young man of Vietnamese origin was adopted by his ex-partner in 2007, by then the young man was already 3 years old. Currently he is dedicated to his true passion: Photography.

He was even in charge of the area of Photography at the presentation of the film ‘First They Killed My Father’. In addition, Pax also had a brief participation in the film ‘Maleficent’, starring his mother, and lent his voice for the dubbing of ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’.

3. Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Zahara, 16, was adopted in 2005 from Ethiopia. The ‘Wanted’ actress describes Zahara as the ‘rock of the family’, in light of her strong personality. Currently, the young man shops his own jewelry store and has worked hand in hand with great and renowned Hollywood jewelers.

Her first collection was launched in 2019 under the name “Zahara Collection”, the proceeds from this sale went to the ‘House Of Ruth Shelters’ foundation, which helps women who have had to flee due to domestic violence.

Getty Images

4. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

She was born on May 27, 2006 in Namibia and is the first biological daughter of Angelina and Brad. His first photos were sold for a value of 4.1 and 3.5 million dollars. According to the ex-partner, the money raised was donated to UNICEF.

At two years old she made her film debut as ‘Caroline Muller’. The young woman had a role in the movie ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, which starred her father, Brad Pitt. Shiloh also lent his voice to bring Shuai Shuai to life in ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’, in 2016.

Getty Images

5. The twins, Vivienne and Knox

Vivienne is the youngest daughter of the former actor couple; He was born on July 12, 2008, one minute after his twin brother, Knox, in France. Vivienne and Knox have been homeschooled for much of their lives; They take math, language, reading, and science classes, in addition to practicing activities like soccer, skateboarding, and self-defense.

Vivienne made her Hollywood debut in the movie ‘Maleficent’, playing little ‘Aurora’. For his part, Knox lent his voice to the dubbing of ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, CLICK HERE