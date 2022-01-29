Selena Gomez’s Murder Series Is Coming This Summer

It can be said that Selena Gomez is unpredictable when it comes to choosing projects. One day she produces a series like Thirteen Reasons Why, another day she works for Woody Allen, she brings you an album in English, another day she brings you another in Spanish or presents you with a cooking reality show where she prepares pa amb tomato. And what is her next move? A television series with two comedy veterans like Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The series is titled Only murders in the building and can be seen on the Disney + content platform from August 31. The company does not exactly consider that it is for all audiences: just in case it will include it in the Star tab, which includes series and movies with a slightly more adult profile and where series such as With love, Victorthe pimp Solar Opposites or the romantic soap opera Grey’s Anatomy.

death and humor

It will premiere on Disney+ on August 31 and will show three neighbors investigating a possible murder in their building.

In Just Murders in the Building, Gomez, Martin and Short will play three strangers who have a common passion: they have an inordinate passion for crime. When a chilling death occurs in their exclusive building on the Upper West Side, one of New York’s most affluent neighborhoods, the trio suspect it might be murder and decide to spend their time investigating the truth.

The three record a podcast to document the case where they unravel the complex secrets of the building that go back years. But what can be even more explosive are the lies they tell each other. It won’t take long for this endangered trio to realize that a killer might be living among them, so they must race to unravel the clues before it’s too late.

The series is produced by Dan Fogerlman, a highly respected man in Hollywood after creating this is usand has Steve Martin himself as creator along with John Hoffman, writer of series such as Grace and Frankie or Looking. Now all that remains is Selena + Chefthe cooking show that Selena Gomez presents for HBO Max, find who is broadcasting it in Spain, since it is still unreleased.