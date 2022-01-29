Selena Gomez wears a coat with Ugg boots and unleashes the trend for winter

The actress Selena Gomez has set trends in fashion several times in recent years, it seems that its best moment is now or that it is even yet to come. From the beginning of her career, Selena made her inclination for the world of fashion and fashionism clear, but time has shown that she is quite a passion.

The most surprising thing about this is that the actress of “Wizards of Waverly Place” always looks incredible and perfect for the occasion very naturally, you can always see her with a very casual attitude regarding her looks, which is not you can easily tell about anyone, not even the great fashion icons.

Selena Gomez makes her mark on winter by showing up in an amazing trend-setting ensemble

Gomez began her career at a very young age, so she has always been surrounded by highly talented people and has been at the top of the world of television, film and entertainment for years, so she knows better than anyone how to look ” of film” in his day to day and thus keep all his followers and fans captivated.

The 29-year-old actress has recently been captured on the streets of New York, in the middle of a strong winter, which has not prevented Selena from flaunting her style, all this while carrying a can of coke in her hand. in the most casual way in the world, which has generated a lot of grace on social networks.

Ugg boots have been around for many years, and while for much of the last few decades they were relegated to obscurity, they’ve recently made a surprising comeback. Something to keep in mind regarding this brand is that, in addition to boots, it also offers a wide range of clothing and underwear options.

For those of you wondering, yes, Ugg clothes and underwear are just as warm as boots and it seems that Selena Gomez knows that quite well, which is why she has made the decision to hit the streets in the frigid New York winter wearing a whole outfit made by Ugg.

As the basis of her look, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer chose to wear a very long cardigan with a hood that is apparently made of an extremely warm and cozy fabric, perfect to protect against the cold winds of the city. , this garment was accompanied with very subtle flared pants.

Of course, we cannot fail to mention the boots, which she preferred in black and to finish the outfit, she wrapped herself up completely with a huge puffer style jacket, extremely thick, which brought color to the outfit having a beautiful pattern that reminiscent of a marble in shades of blue and gray.

Selena Gomez continues to show everyone the incredible love she has for Ugg clothes

As icing on the cake, Selena Gomez made sure that she could stay warm in the current climate of the city that never sleeps by wearing a beautiful cream-colored scarf around her neck. This is not the first time that the actress and singer appears in public wearing items from the brand without any hesitation.

We hope that, just as she shows her love for the brand, she will be considerate of her and reach a modeling agreement, which would amuse many of her most loyal fans.

