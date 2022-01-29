Selena Gomez or Justin Bieber: Which of the former celebrities is more popular on social networks?

Justin Bieber is married to model Hailey Bieber in 2022. But there was a time when his romance with Selena Gomez dominated the headlines. The two young hitmakers first connected in 2010. They quickly embarked on a relationship that caught the attention of fans and media outlets around the world. Although Bieber and Gomez have long since split, they remain power players in the music and social media industry. Both influencers have millions of followers. But who has more?

When did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber once dated, but who is more popular on social media? | Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011 / Contributor

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started dating in 2010, with a romantic date at IHOP that got everyone talking. They made it official in February 2011, stepping out on the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Fans loved their romantic connection, and the acronym “Jelena,” referring to their dating status, began making the rounds on social media.

Bieber and Gomez went through some intense ups and downs in the years that followed, breaking up and reuniting in 2012 and then again in 2015. In August 2016, the two engaged in a tense exchange on social media, convincing many fans that their romance was really over. . Bieber and Gomez were seen together after that on several more occasions before splitting for good in March 2018.

I only know that I am fully aware that having “most” of anything is not the important thing. It’s how you use your platform. It’s not how big it is — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 17, 2016

Bieber married Hailey Bieber after he and Gomez split, much to the dismay of Jelena fans. Although Bieber and Gomez are no longer together, both are very present in the field of social networks, where they are the main influencers.

According to Affise, both Bieber and Gomez are two of the biggest stars on Instagram. But Gomez has a few more fans than Bieber. Notably, Gomez has a combined 331.7 million followers on social media, while Bieber has around 287.2 million.

Gomez often posts professional content on social media, along with a few selfies and photos of her pets. As for Bieber, his social media pages are a bit more eclectic, with many photos of his friends and family, along with promotional photos for his clothing brand. Ultimately, both Bieber and Gomez maintain distinct niches on social media.

How do Bieber and Gomez feel about each other these days?

With Gomez firmly focused on her career, including acting and music production ventures, and Bieber happily married, many fans are wondering if the former flames are still in touch. While Bieber and Gomez haven’t dated in recent years, some sources say the two are open to being friends.

According to The Sun, Bieber reached out to Gomez in hopes of rekindling their friendship. However, the source notes, “Selena understands that Justin never stopped loving her and she also realizes that quarantining during Covid has been tough on most relationships, so she’s not surprised he’s been calling her. Selena is kind and the last thing she wants is to be a part of her relationship problems. She has moved on.”

Whether this is true or not, it sounds like Bieber and Gomez are at peace with where they are in their lives and have no desire to rock the boat by reconnecting if it would cause anyone drama or pain.

