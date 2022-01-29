Selena Gomez: I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed | People | Entertainment

“I felt minimized in past relationships and I never really felt the same,” says the 28-year-old artist.

Selena Gomez’s romances have always been in the spotlightdrawing the attention of the press and his fans.

The opinion that the artist has about her love life in reality not very positive, This is what he confessed in an interview with Vogue Australia. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I was too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in those relationships,” she said, while explaining the title of her 2020 album and her line of cosmetics. RareBeauty.

“I guess I needed to find the meaning of that word for myself, because I felt minimized in past relationships and never really felt the same”, Gomez added. “And that word for me, when I first heard it (used in the single rare) with Nolan, one of the writers, I said this is what I wanted to feel for myself. So it wasn’t even like, ‘Oh, I feel like this, let me sing it.’ It was actually: ‘Actually, I need to feel this way about myself.‘“.

Gomez premiered rare in 2020, after five years without releasing new music. Regarding the songs on the album, many of her fans began to assume that they were referring to her relationship with Justin Bieber, with whom she had an intermittent relationship from 2010 to 2018; or with The Weeknd, 31, with whom she briefly dated in 2017. Other known romances of the artist were with Nick Jonas, 28, and Zedd, 31, according to a publication of People.

Last September, the 28-year-old artist she joked that all her exes think she’s crazy; he did it while sharing with NikkieTutorials in a YouTube video. “It is difficult in quarantine. This is also not an invitation,” she said of her love life.

“It’s just funny, because I sing things like, ‘I want a boyfriend,’ and people say that, and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t mean that,'” Gomez added. “The boys are a lot of work. Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, but I dont care”.

In recent years, Gómez has stated that she is focused on her mental health, and was named one of the 2020 People of the Year People. “I am a ‘construction site.’ There are still a lot of things that I need to figure out,” he said in December. “There is nothing wrong with getting frustrated or having a hard day.”.

“I’m at a point where I start to worry less about what others think and more about what I feel”, Gomez continued. “I also don’t read comments nor do I Google myself. People think I’m lying, but I find my life easier that way. Life is much bigger than a small comment. (AND)