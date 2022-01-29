Selena Gomez Drops Hint at Justin Bieber on TikTok – CINEMABLEND

Selena Gomez recently uploaded a video to her TikTok account and many fans think that it is a hint at Justin Bieber, with whom she had a long romantic relationship that ended 3 years ago.





Selena Gomez is at the center of different conversations for two reasons: the first is because of the gift that she recently sent to Britney Spears as a sign of her support for the Princess of Pop for the difficult times she is going through as a result of everything the legal lawsuit that he has had for a long time with his father and the guardianship that was imposed on him. The second is a video that he recently uploaded to his TikTok account and in which many believe he has hinted at Justin Bieber.

The video (what you can see HERE) of just under 10 seconds quickly went viral and has so far amassed over three million views. likes and 25 thousand comments in less than 24 hours. Selena appears in it and uses an audio in which you can hear: “So, are you telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can’t read the ‘red flags’? Sister…”

The term Red Flags is commonly assigned to the behaviors for which a relationship is toxic, that is, those behaviors that are not healthy for those involved, but that are sometimes normalized in favor of continuing the romance. With this in mind, Selena Gomez was perhaps referring to everything she lived with Justin Bieber during the seven years they were together, sometimes interrupted. The relationship between the two came to an end in 2018, which led to a process of healing and acceptance by the 29-year-old singer.

Selena Gomez fans believe she took a jab at Justin Bieber in this TikTok video.



“I think most of my relationships have been cursed. I was too young to be so exposed to certain things when I started having boyfriends. I guess he needs to find out what that word meant to me, because I always felt inferior in my relationships, I never saw myself the same as them,” Gomez told the Australian edition of fashion about the things you felt while you were in a romantic relationship.

Recall that Selena has also shared how exposed she feels when she uses social networks, needing psychological therapy to recover, however, on TikTok she regularly uploads short videos and most of them have millions and millions of reproductions, even one of them uploaded last July 6 reached more than 60 million views, so it really has a strong fan base. In only his channel of this social network he has 31.4 million subscribers.

Let’s not forget that at some point Selena Gomez was the most followed person on Instagram worldwideso he knows how to get the attention of Internet users through social networks and now he has used this to send a very likely hint to Justin Bieber, something that his followers have been fascinated by and whose theory they have fed with comments within the most recent Tik Tok of the singer.