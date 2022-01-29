Schedule and everything about the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

This Thursday the Mexican team will face the Jamaican team in Kingston.

With the urgency of winning or, in the worst case, getting out of the direct qualifying zone for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, This Thursday the Mexican team will face Jamaica in Kingston in a match on the ninth day of the Concacaf Octagonal.

After eight dates, Mexico is third in the standings with 14 points, while Jamaica occupied the sixth position with seven units.

Concacaf has three direct places for the World Cup and the fourth classified in the octagonal will play a playoff with a team from Oceania.

Mexico will be presented in Kingston after suffering two painful defeats in November: 2-0 against Canada and 2-1 against the United States. These adverse results not only caused him to fall from the leader to third place, but also caused tension around coach Gerardo Martino.

The Aztec squad will come out with the obligation to beat Jamaica, if possible with a loose result, since the Panamanian team -which will visit Costa Rica- follows very closely.

Mexicans and Panamanians are tied on 14 points, but Tri’s goal difference is better: four against two of the Crimson Tide.

Mexico cannot count on “Chucky” and Jiménez

For the game against Jamaica, the coach of Mexico, “Tata” Martino will not be able to count on two attack references: Napoli left winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is suspended, and Wolverhampton striker Raúl Jiménez is injured.

After meeting Jamaica, Mexico will have two consecutive games at the Azteca stadium In the search for the pass to the World Cup, on Sunday against Costa Rica and on Wednesday against Panama, El Tri also launched an app where you can have all the information.

Jamaica vs. Mexico schedule

The qualifying duel for the World Cup against Jamaica will be played starting at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Kingston National Stadium that will not open its 35,000 seats to the public as a preventive measure against COVID-19 infections.

This will be the seventh visit of Mexico to Jamaica with a balance in favor of the Tri of three victories, one draw and two losses.