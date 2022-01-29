Scarlett Johansson’s movie that triumphs on HBO Max and is ideal for the weekend

Scarlett Johansson is one of the great and legendary actresses of Marvel. But did you know that besides being a superhero she also starred in some dramas? Meet the film of the interpreter who triumphs on HBO Max and is ideal for this weekend.

Marvel knew how to become one of the biggest studios in Hollywood. Their films, the special effects and the excellent performances of the interpreters they have made this company a success. So much so that, regardless of his role, each actor who goes through this franchise achieves international fame and Scarlett Johansson is one of them. With the role of her Black Widow he knew how to conquer the hearts of fans and earn a place in the world of superheroes.

However, in 2019 the character of Scarlett Johansson was one of those who sacrificed himself in avengers endgame to save humanity. So much so that, from then on,Black Widow It was one of those that remained in phase three. Yes, in 2021 Marvel premiered his first and only solo film, which was set between captain america civil war Y avengers: infinity war, where the truth of its origins and history were revealed.

And with the premiere of Black Widow, definitively the stage of the actress in the study came to an end. Even so, the desire of the fans and different rumors indicate that Johansson will return with her role, but the truth is that there is still nothing confirmed about it. For now, no new projects for the actress are known within the MCU, although for those who want to continue seeing her work, there are other opportunities.

Scarlett Johansson He has a successful career beyond Marvel and, in addition to action, has also starred in several dramatic films. In fact, one of them is currently triumphing on HBO Max and is ideal to take advantage of during the weekend. Is about The other Queen in which he acts alongside Natalie Portman, Eric Bana and Mark Rylance. Released in 2008, this romantic drama was a box office rage and has now hit the platform to continue adding fans.

In The other Queen, which is considered one of the best period films, Scarlett brings to life Mary Boleyn, a naive young woman who falls in love with the wrong person. FilmAffinity’s synopsis reads: “It tells the story of two sisters, Anne and Mary Boleyn. The father and the uncle of both, moved by the ambition of the social level and the power of the family, convince the young women to conquer the love of Henry VIII, King of England. Ana and María abandon their life in the countryside to move to the dangerous and exciting world of the court. But, soon a merciless rivalry arises between them to obtain the love of the King.”.