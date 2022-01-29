Ruy Pérez Tamayo, one of the greats in the history of Mexican medicine | That’s the way things are

Ruy Pérez Tamayo will be remembered as one of the greats in the history of Mexican medicine in the last 50 years, as Dr. Adolfo Martínez Palomo considered him after his death.

In the “Thus Things” space with Gabriela Warkentin and Javier Risco, Dr. Martínez Palomo shared that Dr. Pérez Tamayo through the five subjects he taught to hundreds of doctors at the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico , managed with pathology to introduce the modern conception of medicine in Mexico and its advancement.

In addition, he said he was an extraordinary promoter of science and medicine through his hundreds and hundreds of conferences given throughout the country and through his many books, since only in the National College he published 26 volumes with about 50 books, for which he affirms that, when the history of medicine in Mexico is written, the name of doctor Ruy Pérez Tamayo will be there in large letters.

He stressed that until the last months of his life he was dedicated to his books and without a doubt he left some to edit.

Finally, he shared: I am left with the image of a teacher who taught us the importance of discipline, work and the importance of improving ourselves; but also from an extraordinarily affectionate and very generous colleague at the Colegio Nacional.