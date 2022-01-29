Russian Brailovsky said goodbye to Fox Sports: “We were undisputed leaders” (Photo: Instagram/@rusoel23)

Fox Sports has said goodbye to one of its most popular panelists in Mexico, because this Friday, January 28 Daniel Brailovsky announced his departure from the sports telecommunication company, which housed the former player of the America for 11 years and kept him as the star of the talk show The last word.

The once figure of The Eagles, he said goodbye through his social networks and thanked the company for the time they were together, for which he dared to say that he was able to make some friends inside; but nevertheless, I send a dart to those with whom he did not form a good relationship.

“In the last 11 years I have worked at Fox Sports enjoying every day, I made great friends and I had to put up with others. We were undisputed leaders and I wish them to continue being so”

Those were the first words of the Russian Brailovsky after confirming that it will no longer be part of Fox Sports from now on, so his followers will no longer be able to see him every night in the channel’s usual programming.

“This cycle ended, now we have to move on. I will tell you about new projects”

Daniel He established himself as one of the most beloved voices by American fans, since during each program he was characterized by defending the colors he wore in the 1980s, when he was able to become champion and make history with the number 23 on his back.

This chapter of Brailovsky closed after 11 years Fox Sportsthe third telecommunications company in which he has worked for the Mexican audience, since he previously went through ESPN Y SVMthe other two television stations that have had the former soccer player in front of their microphones.

It was in the space The last word where he consolidated his Americanist position in front of the public, since he was continually criticized by the rest of the table, especially with Andre Marinhost of the program with whom he did not presume the best possible friendship.

In fact, in an interview with Infobae Mexicothe historic soccer player America He refused to answer any questions related to Andre Marinbecause they did not enjoy the best relationship and the references were limited to being “one more co-worker”.

Among the statements that he revealed at the time to Infobae, Daniel Brailovsky He wanted to make it clear that in his head there has not been a better America than the one that had him as a footballer, because he argued that in addition to playing spectacularly, they won titles.

“It was the team that I had to live and I can talk about what I know. From then on, without a doubt, it was the best America”, affirmed the 62-year-old Argentine, who wore the number 23 on his bib and who was key in the three championships that the team won.

On the second step he placed the America commanded by Leo Beenhakker from the bench, as it was one of the schools that offered the most spectacle to the public and that had other legends, among which stood out Cuauhtemoc BlancoLuis Alves Zague and German Villabut that left a great void in the showcases.

“Americanism remembers it and many young people who did not see it and who watch videos on Youtubehe keeps staying with that America”, he sentenced for Infobae Mexicoespecially for beating Chivas Y Cougars in two of the three finals played.

That historic team was made up of Hector Miguel Zelada in goal; Vinicio Bravo Y Alfredo Tena as pillars in defense; Christopher Ortega, Javier Aguirre Y Carlos de los Cobos as benchmarks in the midfield, and with Carlos Hermosillo, Edward Bacas and his own Daniel Brailovsky as primary attackers.

