Rumors of romance between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd

Hollywood already has a new possible celebrity couple on which to focus its investigations. This time it would be Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, who have been seen together after a date described as “romantic” by one of the witnesses. The couple, who for now are just friends, left a restaurant separately but the paparazzi flashes were ready to immortalize that moment that, who knows, could be the beginning of a romantic relationship.

Angelina Jolie has not had a partner, at least known, since she began divorce proceedings from Brad Pitt five years ago. The actress has focused on her children, on her humanitarian work and on battling at the legal level for the custody of the little ones.





lorraine heap

For the moment, the judge has decided that the guardianship be shared between Brad Pitt and her, a decision that the protagonist of maleficent He has not accepted, which is why he intends to appeal the sentence alluding that in this way the well-being of the children will not be guaranteed.

A few days ago she was seen entering the house of her ex, Johnny Lee Miller, who was her first husband. The artist was carrying a bottle of wine in her hand with which many media interpreted that this could be a date rather than a visit from her friends.

Actress Angelina Jolie posing at the European premiere of ‘Maleficent’. stock image GTRES

However, the latest images of Angelina Jolie have focused attention on someone else: The Weeknd. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, went to dinner with Brad Pitt’s ex at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, called Giorgio Baldi.

After two hours inside, in what a witness has described as a “romantic evening” in Page Six, the two celebrities left the premises although they decided to do it separately. However, the press was already warned and they failed to mislead or hide that they had dined together.

“Clearly they are not trying to hide it,” a source close to The Weeknd told the aforementioned publication. That has led us to think that, perhaps, his appointment was more for work reasons since the singer is very interested in fully entering the world of acting.

It is known that The Weeknd is going to star in an HBO series called the idol together with the creator of euphoriaSam Levinson. Business meeting or romantic date? At the moment, it is not possible to know for sure if what unites the artist with Angelina Jolie has to do with work or sentiment, but after this night out they have made sure that the paparazzi are aware of them at all hours.