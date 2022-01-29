Robot achieves the first successful surgery without human help or guidance | technology | machine | Hopkins | medicine | health | international | Technology

The evolution of technology, in the vast majority of times, it advances in favor of humanity to be able to achieve solutions that could not be achieved before, or that are too complicated, thus delaying several goals and projects. Medicine has been one of the fields that has benefited most from these improvements technological, since, after the development of the first vaccines against COVID-19, There is a news that makes much of the medical sector happy.

star, a robot designed by a team of researchers from Johns Hopkins University, has just become the first robot to complete a delicate and complex surgery without the need for anyone to administer it, control or guide. In this case, the surgery is a gastrointestinal intervention that required connecting two ends of a pig’s intestine.

The incredible thing about this fact is that in the four attempts that the robot performed this operation, managed to do it successfully every time, even doing it much better than any human, as they comment in the article published by the creators of this machine.

axel krieger, Professor of mechanical Engineering and main person in charge of the creation of star, explains that intestinal anastomosis is a complicated procedure due to the precision and perfect and repetitive movements required. “As the field of medicine advances towards more laparoscopic approaches to surgeries, it will be important to have an automated robotic system designed to assist such procedures,” Krieger explained.

What stands out most about the robot is that it incorporates specialized suture tools, an improved imaging system that includes an endoscope 3D and its new autonomous control system that adapts the surgical plan in real time based on the movements, often unpredictable, of the soft intestinal tissue.