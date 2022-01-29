Roberto Osuna refuses to belong to the Charros de Jalisco and seeks a winter team

The Charros de Jalisco announced their guest list for the preseason heading to the 2021-2022 edition of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico, where the absence of Sinaloa Roberto Osuna stands out, who seemed that this year he was going to play with the Guadalajara by not having a link with any MLB team.

However, the closer was the one who has decided not to see action with the albíazul team, who was asked to change him to another team, as confirmed by Ray Padilla, sports director to the Reforma media.

“Roberto Osuna asked us to change him, he does not want to be in Charros, he wants us to move him and he is available to the team that wants him and wants to make a negotiation. It is his decision,” he said.

For his part, Carlos Valenzuela, part of the majority partners. the closer of the Red Devils of Mexico, could have made this decision for various reasons, one of them in support of Salvador Quirarte, former president of the administrative council.

“If he decides for something, for some circumstance, that we know where he comes from, that is this other person (Salvador Quirarte), if he decides not to come, then he is not going to play and with any team”

Likewise, the manager mentioned that rumors have reached him that Osuna is interested in playing with the Cañeros de Los Mochis, the city where he lives, however, the greens refused to obtain it.

“I found out about a rumor because he told another team that if they could change him (to) there, to (Los) Mochis, that he lives in Mochis, but (Cañeros) Mochis doesn’t want him. I think all this happened because we had his brother Pedro and we released him, maybe he was upset. When he came last season, Alex, his brother, was with the team and one day we took him off the roster he made us a ‘panchote’, I think that’s where he comes from too”.

Currently, Roberto Osuna is playing the postseason of the Mexican Baseball League with the Red Devils of Mexico.