Robert Dante Siboldi is close to a Mexican club for this Clausura 2022

Robert Dante Siboldi He has not had a job in Mexican soccer since matchday 11 of the 2021 Opening Tournament, after Xolos de Tijuana will announce his dismissal due to the poor results and the terrible position in the table. But nevertheless, the experienced coach could return to a Liga MX club in this same championship.

After three disputed dates of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022, Atlético de San Luis failed to add units (losses to Pachuca, Atlas and Juárez), which is why they decided that Marcelo Méndez does not continue in his position. And while Aztec football is on hold for the Concacaf Qualifiers, the Potosinos are moving strongly.

in the last hours different renowned coaches were linked to the entity of San Luis Potosí. However, in the last few hours, the one who would have met with the board would have been Robert Siboldi himself. Although according to the ESPN journalist, René Tovar, the situation is still without definitions.

“I understand that Siboldi and San Luis have already met… Just that. Everything is up in the air. Nothing in particular. It has been a very busy morning in San Luis Potosí”, the general editor of the famous portal wrote on his Twitter. And he added: “Siboldi is an option, not a fact. There are two or three more. So we will have to wait for the next few hours”.

With its catastrophic start to the championship, Atlético de San Luis accumulated four months without knowing the victory (accounting for the time that he had no activity), since his last victory was on September 26 against Toluca at the Nemesio Díez. Anyway, Marcelo Méndez can boast as the first coach who took the institution to the Fiesta Grande.

Siboldi numbers as DT

Robert Dante Siboldi He began his career as a coach directing the subsidiary teams of La Maquina (Jasso and Hidalgo), until it was his turn as interim in the main square of La Noria. He then listed the names of Dorados from Sinaloa, Santos Laguna, Veracruz, Cruz Azul (where he achieved his best percentage of effectiveness, with 59.85%) and Tijuana. It was MX League champion with the Warriors and the Leagues Cup and Cup for Mexico with the Celestials.