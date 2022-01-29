Rita Ora was entertained on the beaches of Sydney, Kendall Jenner went out to eat in Aspen: celebrities in a click

Megan Fox attended a fashion show in Milan with her fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly. To do this, she wore a look with lace and transparencies (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Workday. Heidi Klum was photographed during a recording day with Tim Gunn on Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles. He wore a fuchsia suit of pants, top and jacket that he combined with his sunglasses

Celebration trip: Joy Corrigan chose the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico, as a destination to rest during her vacation and also to celebrate her 27th birthday. That night, she wore a short green dress, to the body that she combined with white sandals and a lilac printed bag.

Rita Ora made a fun photographic production at Maroubra Beach, in Sydney, Australia

Elsa Hosk was photographed while buying flowers at a local in Los Angeles. The model set a trend with her look: she wore light-colored jeans, a yellow and gray checkered fleece jacket. Also, he wore a hat.

Emily Ratajkowski dazzled at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. The model turned heads at the most important fashion event: she wore a black satin ensemble, an oversized jacket and a bag with stilettos

Family day. Renee Zellweger took her partner’s son Ant Anstead to a park in Laguna Beach, California. There they enjoyed the hammocks and entertained themselves with other games that they had brought in their car, such as skateboarding.

A fun ride. Hilary Duff picked up her daughter from ballet class and they walked back together through the streets of Studio City, California, doing different dance passes. The actress wore a white and lilac checkered coat, while the girl wore her ballerina outfit

Family shopping day. Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Pax toured the most exclusive stores in a popular shopping mall in the Soho neighborhood in New York. The actress faced the cold with a black coat

Kendall Jenner went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Aspen, Colorado, where she traveled on vacation and took the opportunity to ski. She wore a black leather ensemble, long stockings and a brown faux fur coat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Martin Bossi, from Mar del Plata: “There is no humor with content in the country; there are great executors”

Moria Casan and Dalia Gutmann paid tribute to Rita Turdero: “A little laugh, my love”

Joaquín Levinton’s anger at his replacement in Masterchef Celebrity 3 and Ernestina Pais’s acid response