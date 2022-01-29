Rita Ora was entertained on the beaches of Sydney, Kendall Jenner went out to eat in Aspen: celebrities in a click
teleshow
In addition, Megan Fox set a trend with her look at a parade in Milan, and Joy Corrigan celebrated her birthday in Mexico.
KEEP READING:
Martin Bossi, from Mar del Plata: “There is no humor with content in the country; there are great executors”
Moria Casan and Dalia Gutmann paid tribute to Rita Turdero: “A little laugh, my love”
Joaquín Levinton’s anger at his replacement in Masterchef Celebrity 3 and Ernestina Pais’s acid response