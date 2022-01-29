Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ exceeded 800 million views on Spotify

One of Rihanna’s most iconic songs such as ‘Umbrella’, which made more than a little more than a decade dance, has reached a new milestone on the Spotify music platform.

And it is that it already exceeds 800 million reproductions, thus being the most talked about song of his third musical production entitled ‘Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded’. The song is followed by the ballad ‘Take a Bow’ and the hit ‘Don’t Stop The Music’.

The music video premiered on April 26, 2007 on his website. Downloads were made available to those in the United States only from the website for a limited time. And it was officially released on the iTunes Store on May 11, 2007, reaching number one for a period of eight weeks.

‘Umbrella’ debuted on MTV’s Total Request Live at number ten, before going to number one where it stayed for a fortnight, making it the longest number one run of 2007.

Such was the success of the promotional video that it received five nominations at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, including “Female Artist of the Year,” “Video of the Year,” and “Single Monster of the Year.”

Some currents were woven around the song that defined it as ‘Rihanna’s Curse’ and that is that while the song was at number one in the United Kingdom and Ireland, some regions of these countries were affected by torrential rains and floods.

This led The Sun and other media outlets to indicate that the two events were related. As a consequence, they baptized it that way and even more so when they also pointed out the date on which the video clip was recorded: Friday the 13th, since it was April 13, 2007, further aggravating the supposed curse.