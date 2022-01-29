Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown charged with rape

When the young woman arrived, on December 30, 2020, she indicated that Chris He approached her and asked if she wanted a drink. She motioned for him to go to the kitchen area on the yacht. In the documents, she claims that she entered the venue with him and that she offered him a mixed drink, which was in a red cup.

They started talking and then he filled the cup a second time, after which she said she began to feel “a sudden and inexplicable change in consciousness”, adding that she felt “disoriented, physically unstable and began to fall asleep”. It was then, she recalled, that Brown took her to a room while she was “high.”

Chris Brown, on October 23, 2014, with his attorney Mark Geragos, in a court in Los Angeles, California.

(Pool/©Getty Images 457730648)



In the lawsuit you can read that Chris then closed the bedroom door, to prevent him from trying to leave; he took off her bikini bottoms and started kissing her. The choreographer, she declared, whispered to the ex of Rihanna to stop, but he insisted and raped her.

The woman claims that Brown he ejaculated inside her, jumped out of bed and told her “it was over”. She also commented that Chris would have texted her in the morning and demanded that she take the morning after pill. Although she was distraught, she claims that she did exactly that.