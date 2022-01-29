Rihanna bets heavily on lingerie for Valentine’s Day

The day on which love and friendship is celebrated is getting closer. For many it is an opportunity to celebrate, cheer up or fill a special person with details. As well as to start a friendship (or something more than a friendship). Be that as it may, to enter into the dynamics of this date you usually need to have a unique and thematic gift that is compatible with that person. For this reason, different proposals and plans are beginning to emerge. Rihanna, who has proven to be a star businesswoman, bets heavily on lingerie for Valentine’s Day. Are you interested? Read this brilliant news.

It’s funny how people like Rihanna achieve success in a different market than the one they seemed destined for in the first place. Not for lack of success or opportunities, he decided to leave the music industry and dedicate himself to other areas. However, one door remains open and there are millions of fans with high hopes that his return will be epic. Meanwhile, the news he stars in is mostly fashion-oriented. As is the case with his new (and promising) collection now available for Valentine’s Day.

The official page of Savage x Fenty, the signature of the celebrity, has a line of lingerie dedicated to February 14. As has happened in previous seasons, they have prepared a repertoire of garments and sets of heart attacks. Each one of the pieces is particular, striking and daring, which characterizes the way of being of its owner and has guaranteed her victory among so much competition. Do you want to know what to expect from these intimate garments?

The most sensual and romantic catalog of Rihanna

Do you long to see yourself sensual, but without giving up romanticism? You are in the right place. The lingerie campaign is called Love on the Edge, a good clue as to what it’s all about. Evidence has been seen through social networks and finally you can have a complete look on the brand’s website.

Among the most iconic lingerie sets is one that RiRi has already posed with. It is a pastel pink top, with lace, transparent areas, ribbons and an orange background. It is accompanied by a high-waisted undergarment, with a set of laces and a mix of two tones and texture in the back. Anyone wearing this will feel a high degree of confidence.

Another of the choices of the Barbadian has been a red bodysuit that leaves very little to the imagination. With a plunging neckline, lace and criss-cross straps, it’s the ideal dress for anyone who wants to express their most daring side. In addition to this, it has fishnet gowns, fishnet gowns, stockings, corset tops and more. When it comes to true Valentine’s Day repertoire, Savage x Fenty takes the lead.

Whether or not you have company this Valentine’s, don’t deprive yourself of gifts like this one Rihanna suggests. Think that you deserve it, that the satisfaction is yours.