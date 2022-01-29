Ricky Martin, Sebastian Yatra and Nicky Jam

It’s the last Friday in January! That’s how quickly we say goodbye to the first month of 2022 with more new music. This week Sebastián Yatra and Aitana surprise us with their rockiest collaboration in The doubts. At the same time, Nicky Jam tries to get a beautiful girl to stop crying over a bad love relationship that has left her with so many tears. Red eyes. On the nostalgic side, with Another Night in LA, Ricky Martin tells us about the melancholy that people can feel for a place or a person that marked moments in which smiles were new and sincere.

Nicky Jam- Red eyes

Nicky Jam closed 2021 surrounded by love with his girlfriend, and starts the new year off on the right foot thanks to the release of his recent single, Red eyes. The video shows us the artist singing to a girl who lives a bad love relationship, she does not stop crying and therefore has red eyes. Nicky tries to put a stop to the situation while interpreting the theme in a luxurious mansion located in Madrid, Spain.

Ricky Martin – Another Night in LA

Ricky Martin fills us with nostalgia with this new song. The song alludes to the melancholy that can be felt for a person, place or memory, with an intimate, subtle and honest interpretation that incorporates chanting into its unmistakable musical style.

Leiva and Zoe Gotusso- infinities

A moving and helpless theme that has the fluorescent voice, torn thread, of the Argentine Zoe Gotusso. The video was shot between Madrid and Buenos Aires, and shows us the artists in the solitude of their own infinity, in the austere setting of two empty rooms, enclosed between four walls and a bed, avoiding madness and separated by a wall of thousands of miles.