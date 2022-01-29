Reviving Reggaeton: How Vin Diesel Brought Latin Music into the Fast & Furious Saga, with Anitta and Nicky Jam

The movie star turned the movie series into a showcase for Latin artists like Nicky Jam and Anitta – and is starting to build her own music career –

Vin Diesel he made his entrance into a hangar in Los Angeles accompanied by his two distinctive features – one familiar, the other somewhat more unexpected. His deep, gravelly voice echoes through the giant space, instantly recognizable as it echoes off the ceiling and the open doors.

The black speaker played from under his arm, revealing his fanaticism for reggaeton. Nicky Jam’s vocals resound over the beat, automatically singing a saying in Spanish: “I’m not afraid of any envious person.”

Is Vin Diesel rapping… In Spanish?

The actor is here weeks before the presentation of F9, the ninth installment of the successful franchise, and one of the most anticipated this year. But he did not come to talk about his leading role as the already recognized Dominic Toretto. Diesel came to this photoshoot with his friend Nicky Jam Y Anitta to show how the franchise has helped Latin music rise to the top of pop culture. In addition, he continues to accelerate the musical careers of both veterans and new artists – including himself -.

Since becoming a producer on the saga in 2009, Diesel has handpicked most of the Latino stars in attendance – including Don Omar, Tego Calderón, Romeo Santos, and for F9, Ozuna and Cardi B -. Meanwhile, the Fast & Furious soundtracks became a treasure trove for hip-hop and Latin urban music, with scores of songs developed specifically for each moment of the film. The soundtrack itself has produced multiple hits in the Billboard Hot 100 – including the number 1 ‘See You Again, from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, which achieved 12 weeks at the top of the chart in 2015 -. Five of the first soundtracks have managed to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

The arrival of F9 coincides with the beginning of Diesel’s own adventure in what he hopes will be a new brand within Latin music. He already started collaborating with artists from different genres such as Lenier Table in Cuban music or Nicky Jam himself in reggaeton. For a 53-year-old actor who has never released a song until 2020 may seem like a joke, but in recent years, Diesel has consistently worked on his Background with lots of artists.

Your agent at CAA “suggested that I talk to this man Afo, in Sony LatinDiesel said, referring to the CEO of Sony Music Latin America Afo Green. The conversation arose, and now Diesel is negotiating a contract with Sony Music Latin.

“You have to build trust.”said Diesel, who in 2013 posted a cover of ‘Stay, by Rihanna, to celebrate his 100 million followers on Facebook on Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend Paloma Jimenez. “People in Hollywood told me “that’s the most dangerous thing you’ve ever done”, he remarks. “Don’t do it anymore, you’re crazy. You’re going to ruin everyone’s life. But since no one’s career was affected, Diesel could see Rihanna’s fans feeling a bit embarrassed by her cover. “This is how you get out of your comfort zone.”full.

