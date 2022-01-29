Recycling successful series, the commitment of streaming platforms

With the aim of getting more subscribers, the giants of the streaming platforms invest massive sums in recycling old successful series, a trend that has an air of déjà vu.

The 1990s had The prince of Bel Air and in 2022 there will be its sequel, Bel Air. The platform peacock (from the NBCUniversal group) proposes a new version of this cult series that made Will Smith.

The same thing happens more or less with how i met your father -spread by Hulu-, a version of the famous series of the 2000s how i met your mother. Or with House of the Dragon (on HBO Max), created from the universe of Game of Thrones (Game of Thrones).

Fraser, True Blood, Beautiful liars… Whether through a spinoff (the story of a minor character in a series), a reboot, (a series that returns with a new cast and sometimes a slightly different plot) or a prequel (how the characters got there), recycling triumphs.

“Content War”

This technique, which consists of declining to infinity a block buster and that until now only happened in the cinema, is multiplying on the small screen.

At the end of 2021, the reunion episode of the famous series premiered friends, or the new season of sex and the city. Both are on HBO Max (a subsidiary of WarnerMedia), which launched its deployment in several European countries in the fall.

“We are seeing a real content war between the platforms,” ​​Jean Chalaby, a media sociologist at City University London, told AFP.

Netflix, Amazon-Prime, Disney, hbo max, AppleTV+… Everyone wants their share of the cake, in a sector that is all the rage with the health crisis. But is there room for everyone? “The public is not infinite and does not have the means to accumulate three or four subscriptions,” says the expert.

mastodons vs. “outsiders”

It is in this context that the idea of ​​the sequel gains ground. “They are capital to lean on to go find new subscribers,” says Rajinder Dudrah, who teaches in the media department at the University of Birmingham.

These potential new subscribers are nostalgic for their youth, Andrew Connor, a lecturer at the University of Edinburgh who has worked on the TV series service, told AFP BBC.

According to him, it is the platforms that have thought about the emotional argument of rewatching a cult series, and he cites as an example how i met your mother. “The typical audience at the time was teenagers. Today they are thirtysomethings capable of paying a subscription to a platform.”

And more, knowing that the economic model of these companies is based on the number of subscribers, which always has to increase.

Netflix, despite its 220 million customers, had a black day on the stock market on January 21 due to growth forecasts, which were considered not very good.

The sequels also make it possible to limit financial problems. “Launching a new series costs a lot of money and its success is not guaranteed. With a sequel, the risk almost disappears,” says Chalaby.

One question remains. Will the creation of series end under the weight of these behemoths? “There will always be a place for innovation,” predicts Andrew Connor, for whom “the pandemic showed that there was a place for atypical programs.”

Hence, the planetary success of the outsider South Korean the squid game or the Colombian soap opera the queen of flow, which has crept into the top 10 of some thirty countries.

kg