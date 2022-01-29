Puebla vs Tijuana: Summary, Goals and Videos

Puebla asserted its status as local and defeated by a convincing score of 3-1 to Tijuana, in a match pending Matchday 3 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League.

With this result, the Angelopolis team became the new leader of the competition, with 7 points.

The Xolos took advantage in the first half, but La Franja had a great reaction in the complementary part and the three points stayed in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

At 36′, David Barbona took a corner kick from the left, Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez rose inside the area and with a good header beat Jesús Rodríguez.

At the break, Nicolás Larcamón had a motivating talk with his coaches, who went out to the second half with a different character and with the firm intention of beating Sebastián Méndez’s team.

In 57′, George Corral he scored the equalizing goal, after referee Guillermo Pacheco scored a penalty.

At 80′, Gil Alcalá gave away a rebound, Maximiliano Araujo He found the ball and only had to push it to make it 2-1.

In 88′, Fernando Aristeguieta He faced two of his rivals, he had confidence and with a powerful shot from outside the area he put the final 3-1 on the scoreboard.

