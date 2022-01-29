Puebla vs Tijuana live: where and when to watch the Liga MX game

The match corresponds to day 3 of Liga MX. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Puebla vs Tijuana live today from Clausura 2022 that you can enjoy at 9:00 p.m., as well as follow the minute by minute of all the actions of the meeting through MARCA Claro.

This duel between Puebla vs. Tijuana belongs to the Clausura 2022 match, it will be part of the pending match of day 3, it will be played at the Cuauhtémoc stadium located in the city of Puebla.

Remember that now the Liga MX changes the name of its tournaments to eradicate the homophobic cry, it will no longer be Guard1anes 2022, but “Shout Mexico C22”.

team performance

The sweet potato team is motivated after beating the Tigers 2-0 as visitors last day, in addition to having 3 goals in favor so far in the tournament and only one against.

those of Puebla They will seek at all costs to continue adding points in this Clausura 2022, since since the Liga MX began this year they have not known defeat, however, are located in position 10 of the general table with 4 points.

For its part, the border team will look for his third victory of Clausura 2022, well, everything has not been rosy for Tijuana after drawing at home last day against León.

The team of Tijuana only has one goal for and 3 against So far in the Liga MX tournament, he is also in 15th position in the general table with only one point.

When to watch the Puebla vs Tijuana match?

Remember, the Appointment for the live match of this Clausura 2022 game of Liga MX is this January 28 at 9:00 p.m., Mexico City time.