‘Prisoners of Ghostland’: Nicolas Cage in his sauce

The meeting between Sion Sono, one of the most radical and disconcerting Japanese directors on the current scene, and Nicolas Cage, an actor who has agreed to work on the most strident projects with independent filmmakers for years, promised to spark fire. But the result, ‘Prisoners of Ghostland’, is not as surprising as might be expected. Cage plays a bank robber jailed after a heist that ends in a bloodbath. A white warlord who dresses like a Texan chieftain breaks him out of jail to find his theoretical adoptive granddaughter, a girl who had been prostituted and has managed to escape. The peculiarity is that, to ensure that he fulfills the order, the chief forces Cage to dress in a black leather suit full of sensors and explosive charges that detonate in certain circumstances. Needless to say, the journey is fraught with obstacles and the thief, as psychotic as Cage’s characters tend to be, ends up imbued with the rebelliousness of the city he arrives in, Ghostland, as opposed to the tyrannical town of Samurai Town.

The movie is cs an offbeat comic, a black comedy, a visceral thriller, and a twisted fantasy taleall in the same film, something usual in a director who, in certain films –and this is one of them– shows too much of the seams.