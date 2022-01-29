Preview of “Spam”, a novel by Jazmín Carballo and Matías Puricelli

“Spam” (Odelia), by Jazmín Carballo and Matías Puricelli

SO LONG

I was sweeping the living room at home and I couldn’t stop. First I got a little desperate because I thought I could spend the whole afternoon sweeping endlessly, but then I realized something more important and that’s why I’m writing to you. Hi So long.

I couldn’t stop because there was always a little more land, always. First I swept the obvious dirt, the one that can be seen with the naked eye, the one that reminds you when you walk by that you have to sweep, that the floor is dirty. In the particular case of my house (I moved a year ago) there are usually traces of paint on the walls that have a little moisture and peel off, I’m almost used to it. At first it bothered me, but painting is a mess. I finished sweeping and when I turned around, on the floor, the same floor that I had just swept, I saw dirt again, so I grabbed the broom and swept again, in the same place, same, eh. I passed the broom, I put all the earth in the shovel, I turned around and there was again earth, dust, I don’t know what it is, but when I pass the broom something accumulates, without end.

You stop sweeping when you get tired, not when there is no more dirt, I realized. Yes, that whole paragraph for this.

What are we doing three years ago with this unspoken silence in which we submerged ourselves? Yes, I said dive, I know you are thinking that I always use words that have to do with water to talk about things that have nothing to do with water. I haven’t changed all that much.

We stopped talking and seeing each other because we were tired, in case the metaphor was not understood, the epiphany. You used to love the word “epiphany”, do you still love it? What a stupid question. You loved it when I answered to myself “what a stupid question”. Will you still love it? QUAC. The quack is old, isn’t it? At times it seems that everything is old.

Three years is a long time, even more so with all this chaos, and following you again on social networks to know something about you seemed a bit sad to me.

Well that. At least I feel like I’ve rested. How are you?

I hope you continue using this mailbox, and if not, well, if not, I don’t know.

Regards, Faku

CHEERS

Greetings. That you say “greetings” to me seems like a glitch, a giant pixel, a scratch on the can-can. Greetings, did you put me? I feel like it’s something that slipped into the letter like who doesn’t want the thing. Like that word you say when you want to say another, see? And that word surprise reveals things to you that you didn’t think you thought, but yes, you did. They are there calmly until suc, they come to you, they undress you, they undress you before yourself. That happened to me the other day, when I told Juli that you wrote to me. Yes. I told Juli that you wrote to me. My silence was not because I didn’t want to answer, but because I didn’t know how, or what, or when. I was speechless, in shock, statue. Statue with a smile. A smile between Mona Lisa and Julia Roberts. That’s how I stayed, with my mouth in that position, but without sound. And when I told Juli, I wanted to say: Don’t you know who wrote to me?, but it came out: Don’t you know who picked me up? And there I remembered that that was the feeling I had just when we stopped seeing each other: that you would pick me up. I fantasized about it. So that one day, out of nowhere, in a fit of decision, you would come looking for me like you did when everything was fine. I don’t really know what “all good” is. It wasn’t all bad either. Well, I didn’t have a good time, but it’s not “good”. You see? Good and bad we have boy, well, I’m going to say: before what happened, before the silence. Because now that I think about it, after your email, this one now, I was the one who remained silent, mutestatue, and I feel that a part of me can only understand you today. Because when everything that happened happened, you were the one who turned off, the one who fell silent, the one who became petrified. And perhaps now the exchange, the rotation, has taken place. Something in me understood what it is not to be able to, what it is to want and not be able to.

Did you know I sent you telepathic messages? Now that I say it, it sounds kind of geeky, but at the time I fervently believed it. I felt so angry when you left, or when you didn’t come back, that I wanted to shorten that silence and I wrote you in my head. I would go up to the terrace and send you letters. I had entire conversations where we never said goodbye, we talked until dawn. Drafts of conversations, possibilities of answers mine, yours, yours, mine. At one point I felt as if I had devoured both of them and I ended up speaking with a new voice, a new voice that was the product of the fusion of the two of us. And when I got your email I remembered that crazy telepath I was and I felt that somehow those messages got through. Maybe with a delay, maybe with just the right time or with the time that it had to be. But not a “had to be” as something linked to destiny, but the one that had, or has (I don’t know what tense to speak anymore), the one that has to be for us, writing “us” makes me warm…, well between you and me

When I read your “QUAC” I feel your voice. And yes, it may sound old, but I read it as an “AH RE”. Everything got old, it seems, at times… Yes, but your email updated me, somehow it put play on all that stopped life, it transformed the photo we were into something with movement.

A few days ago I saw our movie, the one with Julia Roberts. I still don’t have a TV, but here where I am there are two, every once in a while I zap and whenever I see Julia I leave her to see if she’s ours. And yes, it was. I hooked the part in which she is working full time in the office, the colleagues can’t believe it, it’s another, she is flaking off and taking charge of the new character. What adrenaline/happiness that part gives me in the movies. After you saw the character fall, fail and break, fall, fail and break… something opens, something turns, it’s minimal, huh. As if the water finds the crack and seeps in, trusts the way, opens the dam and brings, wow, waterfall! Well, there, Julia is overwhelmed, not at all, not at all. Just that part I hooked and I took a picture of the film, bah, the screen with her inside. I wonder, if someone was looking at me from the outside, what parts would I screenshot? Where in the movie will I be now? If I’m in the waterfall I still don’t realize it, where do you feel?

affections.

Carolina

CASCADE MODE

You say “Julia is overwhelmed”, and I can’t help but remember us (it’s true that it sounds weird) watching movies until three in the morning, drinking coffee and complaining that no one was going to sleep for us.

One month of leave we ended up asking ourselves at work, simply to have free time and watch movies until any time, and wake up whenever we felt like it. When I tell this story in a meeting where they don’t know you, people want to know you. The same would happen to me. In fact, I once fantasized about someone telling something about someone in a meeting where I don’t know anyone, that I really want to meet the person they’re talking about, and that it’s you. And write to you and pick you up and laugh out loud at how wonderful life is, how synchronized we are. A lot, a lot, I know; but the world, as it is, seems to ask us to tell each other the truth.

I thought you weren’t going to answer me, to be honest.

Yes, I turned off, I shut up, I was speechless. I know you’re going to tell me that you’re not asking me for an explanation, and I really don’t have any, but it’s like that. I was speechless, I couldn’t do anything else. I felt that you didn’t either, that even though I was the one who was speechless, you didn’t have the strength to get the words out of me.

I can’t believe the telepathic messages, actually I can, the number of times you came to my mind out of nowhere, as if an electric kick was going through me without warning, that was you, right?

Here where I am, you say in a moment, and I think it’s not a metaphor, right? Did you move or were you stranded somewhere? Just thinking that you no longer have that terrace makes me sad.

I have a lot of questions to ask you, but I don’t want to overwhelm you. At times in the mail it seems that you want to tell me that I am an asshole, and at times it seems that you want to continue talking. I want to keep talking. Don’t you have any of your telepathic letters written, for example? The day, the hour. It intrigues me…

I went back to eating meat, I haven’t told almost anyone yet. In fact, I argued with my old lady the other day because she said that fish and meat… the usual. And I also told him the same as always, that it’s the same, that it’s meat, that they’re animals, I started screaming, can you believe? Nothing, I got home, I ordered a milanese and I said enough, I can’t handle this.

Over there I kept arguing with my old lady, that way I can get her to stop eating meat and at least keep her balance. Seven years me, seven years her and so on. It’s a joke, an occurrence. I still think sometimes that my mom and I can’t do the same thing at the same time, it’s as if we needed the other to do the opposite to passionately defend what we do. Anyway…

Regarding the movie, I haven’t seen it in so long… but I’m in waterfall mode, it seems to me that so much water entered that I’m drowning. I exaggerated a bit, I’m fine, but you saw that, from so much fall, break, fall, break, when everything starts to go well, one is still afraid that everything will go to shit… well, that’s how I am.

regards and greetings,

Facu

