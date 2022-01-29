Play at Home (2022). Netflix Movie Review

Play at Home (Home Team) is a comedy starring kevin james. Directed by Charles Kinnan Y Daniel Kinnan.

Argument

The story of the coach of the New Orleans Saints, who is forced to coach an all-boys team when his son is suspended for the entire season.

Kevin James in Play at Home (2022)

The movie. Review

It’s a tape Happy Madison Productionsthe production company created by Adam Sandler. Do you know where I’m going? They are those very “American” films, very “family”, but with the touch of the producer, which consists of something like “family with a thug touch but without losing control”, jokes a little out of tune to be directed at kids, but what parents say… well, you’ll have to listen to them sometime.

We have Rob Schneider (European Gigolo), one of the regular actors from “la troupe” and, if we look at the cast, a couple of actors who happen to have the last name Sandler. Chance? It does not seem.

It’s a family movie, endearing, a movie about high school sports. It neither hurts nor contributes, a perfect movie to watch as a family without having to go to church and have some easy laughs that are very easy.

One of those movies that collects money, is quickly forgotten and helps us to be a little closer to children because it is not as childish as those of other producers, nor is it so naughty that teenagers can see it.

Well, everyone’s happy.

Except probably the critics, who don’t find much to dig into in this movie that (it’s true) isn’t going anywhere.

Our opinion

Hollywood, or what remains of it and its industry, works and we have a little of this left: simple popcorn productions.

Nor is it that we have to tear our clothes. It is simple, simple and cute. No more.

Release date

January 28, 2022.

Where to see it

On Netflix.

Trailer

Technical Sheet and Review