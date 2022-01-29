Pig heart transplant: hope for medicine?

Patrick Nataf is a professor at the University of Paris and head of the cardiac surgery department at Bichat Hospital (AP-HP).

On January 10, 2022, a press release from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (USA) announced that a patient had undergone surgery three days earlier to receive a genetically modified pig heart. David Bennett Sr., 57, with end-stage heart disease, was not eligible for a conventional transplant. He became the first human being whose life could be saved thanks to a “xenotransplantation”, that is, by transplanting an organ from a living being of another species. Professor at the University of Paris and head of the department of cardiac surgery at Bichat Hospital (AP-HP), Patrick Nataf analyzes the implications of this technological feat.

The Conversation: As a cardiac surgeon, what inspires you about this transplant? Is this really a medical feat?

Patrick Nataf: In terms of surgery, such an operation differs little from those regularly performed on humans. Any heart transplant surgeon knows how to transplant a heart into another chest. Whether it comes from another human being or from a pig, or even from a primate, is not the essential thing. As long as there is anatomical and morphological compatibility, the organ can technically be transplanted.

The real feat is not so much surgical as immunological. When an organ from one species is transplanted into another, it is usually immediately rejected by the recipient’s body (its immune system recognizes it as foreign and destroys it). The problem, therefore, is not so much the surgical success of the transplant as avoiding this hyperacute rejection.

This is the feat achieved by the specialists who treated this patient. To do this, they used a heart from a line of genetically modified pigs produced by the US company Revivicor.

LC: Do we know what modifications were made to obtain this “humanized” pig heart?

PN: Consulting the information communicated by the University of Maryland, we learn that the animal’s genome has been modified in various ways. Three genes were inactivated: they encoded enzymes involved in the production of sugars present on the surface of heart cells (and involved in rejection mechanisms). In addition, six human genes were inserted to improve acceptance of the graft by the patient’s body.

Finally, one last porcine gene has been inactivated, to prevent excessive growth of the animal’s heart. You should know that in humans, the capital of cardiac cells is fixed in childhood and increases very little throughout life. During growth, heart cells multiply very moderately. Above all, they enlarge and, in doing so, shape the heart.

The manipulations carried out in the Revivicor pigs seem to have made it possible to avoid hyperacute rejection. It remains to be seen how things will develop. Different types of rejection can occur after a transplant: hyperacute rejection, which is immediate, acute rejection, which occurs one to several weeks after transplant, and chronic rejection, which occurs more than six months (and sometimes years) later. the operation.

In this case, it is still too early to be sure what will happen next. Was interspecies rejection just delayed? Definitely avoided? This last possibility is relatively unlikely: the genetic modifications obviously did not make it possible to eliminate all the molecular patterns that, in this graft of animal origin, could be perceived by the patient’s immune system as “foreign”, and therefore lead to its elimination. .

Immunosuppressive therapies (drugs intended to prevent rejection by limiting or even suppressing the patient’s immune response) usually associated with transplantation should be evaluated and adapted to this type of transplant.

LC: Why did scientists choose the pig instead of, say, a primate species?

PN: First, because anatomically, the heart of the pig is very similar to the heart of a human being. Transplanting this organ is not really a problem, because its configuration is approximately the same as that of our heart. Second important point: pigs reproduce more easily than primates and have numerous and regular litters. Finally, it is an animal that grows quite fast.

Therefore, it is possible to quickly obtain hearts of different sizes, of varied volumes, adapted to the morphologies of the people to be operated on. This is a great advantage of the pig compared to other animals.

LC: Could we imagine transplanting other organs besides the heart? Late last year, for example, US surgeons successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a brain-dead patient.

PN: Anatomically, one can surgically imagine the transplantation of almost all organs. However, it must be emphasized that there are specific forms of rejection for each organ and that each organ has different functions. From this point of view, the immunological and functional complexity is not the same depending on the organ considered. This may be one of the limits for generalizing this type of transplant to all organs.

LC: Beyond launches, are there any other potential risks?

PN: The risk of contamination by a pathogen cannot be completely eliminated. Even if these pigs are raised in laboratories where conditions are strictly controlled and the hearts used are supposed to be free of any pathogens, we cannot say that the risk is zero.

One could for example imagine that, although the zoonoses (diseases transmitted from animals to humans) that we know of are well controlled, certain diseases that have not yet been identified can appear after a transplant. A bit like what happened during the mad cow crisis due to prion diseases… We must also remember that it was this health crisis that violently put a stop to research on xenotransplantation, which was booming in our country until the early 1990s.

LC: Why was this technology chosen for this patient? There were no other solutions?

PN: The patient who received this xenograft was kept alive with extracorporeal ventilation (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation – ECMO). That is, his blood was pumped through cannulas and then put into circulation after passing through a machine designed to oxygenate it. Since ECMO can only be used for a limited time, these types of patients are given priority for grafting. But it is not always possible to get one, due to the impossibility of finding a morphologically or immunologically compatible human graft, or even due to a deterioration in his general condition, with failures that can affect other organs. Under these conditions, other solutions should be considered.

The surgeon may then choose to install an artificial ventricle, as a temporary or permanent solution. You may also consider fitting a total artificial heart, such as the one developed by the French company Carmat, while you await a transplant. But this type of device is not offered for all patient morphologies, and it cannot be used systematically, depending on the type of failure observed. Furthermore, the installation of these devices is not without its dangers.

In addition to the dangers associated with surgery or machine failure, there are also risks of infection (the ventricles, for example, are powered by wires coming through the skin, and these points can become infected). Finally, the quality of life of patients is affected: they must live permanently with a machine connected either to a power outlet or to external batteries, which reduces their autonomy.

Xenografts could be transitional organs, or even permanent replacements. If they were one day widely available, this would perhaps limit the consequences of the shortage we face, despite legislation now strongly in favor of organ harvesting in the event of death. Every year in France, around 800 patients await a heart transplant, but only 400 have a transplant, due to lack of grafts. In the case of other organs, some 20,000 patients are waiting for a transplant (liver, lung, kidney, etc.). Only 5,000 of them will receive one, while 1,500 will die from lack of grafts.

LC: But although this first surgery ended successfully, at the moment it is only a first attempt. This technology is not going to democratize…

PN: No. But, above all, the problems are not limited to questions of availability or technical feasibility. In my opinion, the challenge posed by xenografts is not only surgical, immunological or infectious. It is above all ethical, psychological and social, and requires time for reflection.

What will be the level of acceptance of xenografts by the population, political or religious authorities, NGOs, etc.? ? It is true that pig heart valves are already routinely implanted to replace faulty ones in some patients. But announcing to someone that they’re going to have a whole animal heart transplanted to replace theirs probably won’t have the same psychological effects. This could be a problem for some people. And at a time when some are concerned about the exploitation and suffering of animals, what to think of this approach that exploits them? Not to mention the fact that these animals are genetically modified organisms, which requires the use of technologies that also strongly polarize the debates. Taking the time to consider all of these important questions is essential. Remember that in your childhood, human-to-human heart transplantation itself was heavily criticized…

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.