Penalty for flag bearers who set up flags with vests

If you thought that in Concacaf and in the African Cup of Nations improvisation is great, you are wrong. Also in Conmebol things happen in full official matches and qualifying rounds towards the World Cups, and the protagonists were the bearers of the match between Chile and Argentina.

Fabrizio Vilarinho and Rodrigo Correa, from Brazil, were the line judges in said match and they raffled by improvising pennants made with a stick and a road vest each. This is how they marked the throw-ins, offsides, goal kicks, changes, etc, etc.

The Pandemic? In the match between Chile and Argentina, the linesman rolled up a reflective vest so that he could use it as a flag. What happened Conmebol?

Sanction to flag bearers

Of course, this did not go unnoticed and Conmebol applied a harsh sanction to the two line judges who exploited their imagination and creativity to carry out the match. The sanction consists of a four-month suspension, period in which they will not be able to participate in any type of Conmebol competition.

Conmebol indicated that the two standard-bearers “they have failed in the functions granted by not carrying the basic implements to carry out their work (pennants) putting at risk the normal development of the match”, tsssss.

And what happened to the pennants, where were they or what?

It turns out that everything went well with the arrival of the refereeing body at the concentration hotel, but the thing is that the two flag bearers they forgot the pennant at the hotel when leaving for the stadium.

When they arrived at the property they realized that they had not packed the pennants and as They arrived just in time, they couldn’t do anything else, like buying other pennants… just like when you remembered that you had to take a cardboard or a map to school, at 11 at night.