Oxxo invades Mexico – Analysis reveals that the chain has more stores than Starbucks and McDonald’s

The Oxxo chain has around 20,000 stores, a higher figure compared to other multinationals such as 7 Eleven and McDonald’s, highlights an analysis carried out by Latinometris.

Mexico City, January 29 (However).– The Oxxo’s catchphrase “around the corner of your life” might not be so far from reality, since its presence at the national level is such that it has more branches that the big international chains in the United States like Starbucks, Dollar General and McDonald’s, according to an analysis conducted by Latinometris.

in his studio “AT&T Mexico, Exports, and Oxxo’s Locations“, the specialized platform reports that Oxxo has around 20,000 stores, a higher figure compared to other multinationals such as 7 Eleven and McDonald’s.

“What Oxxo offers is much more than convenience store products; it allows anyone to pay their utility bills, make bank deposits, and even make e-commerce payments in cash,” the analysis says.

He adds that by integrating his cash register with the largest banks in Mexico, it is estimated that 80 percent of all cash deposits are made in an Oxxo.

According to the comparative graph, the only US chain with more stores than Oxxo is Subway with 24,154; however, they are all franchises and not owned by the company. For its part, FEMSA, a company of which the Oxxo store chain is a part, operates all of its 20,000 stores and does a peculiar job to standardize them. This allows them to offer the same customer experience whether they visit a store in Tijuana or Mérida.

Behind Oxxo is Dollar General, Starbucks, McDonald’s, CVS Pharmacy, 7 Eleven, and Walgreens, which have between eight and 16 thousand stores in the United States.

(1/7) There are more Oxxos in Mexico than Starbucks in the US. pic.twitter.com/baglj1DEeH — Latinometrics 📊 (@LatamData) January 26, 2022

According to the official page of the Mexican Economic Development (FEMSA), Oxxo has 19 thousand 997 stores in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

The Oxxo chain, whose first branch was opened in 1978 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, has been involved in a series of controversies during this six-year term, after being accused by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of paying less for electricity.

The conflict with the federal government worsened on October 11, 2021, when the President assured that the Oxxo store chain was against the Electricity Reform after being forced to pay the Tax Administration Service (SAT) in 2020. .

The president has said that these stores pay less electricity than an average Mexican family and said that this could not continue to happen since it is a business that is committing “abuses.” Given the accusations, the Oxxo chain responded to the President and assured that each establishment pays 33,740 pesos bimonthly.

📄#Bulletin | FEMSA lies. OXXO pays less than Mexican families thanks to the illegalities of self-supply; the CFE generates 38% of clean energy and private companies 19%. https://t.co/SBvUStFfhM pic.twitter.com/yPd8vmJq9s — CFEmx (@CFEmx) January 28, 2022

However, on Friday, officials from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) challenged the owner of the Oxxo stores, José Antonio “El diablo” Fernández Carbajal, not to pay “black propaganda” and accept a public debate within the press conference. of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to demonstrate, with data, that their stores are not beneficiaries of subsidies that they take from all Mexicans.

“The Devil” Fernández Carbajal is one of the most powerful businessmen in Mexico; has supported, in the past, opposition campaigns against López Obrador. He owns the Tec de Monterrey and the Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, among dozens of other businesses.

CFE officials released graphs and showed information accusing Femsa of lying to maintain low rates that they inherited from “neoliberal governments.”

Miguel Reyes, general director of CFE Energía, and Mario Morales Vielmas, general director of Intermediation of Legacy Contracts, said that, in fact, Fernández Carbajal’s company is committing a crime by buying energy from independent producers, something that is expressly prohibited. They also said that the Oxxos do not pay for the conduction of energy to the owner of the infrastructure, which is the CFE.

Morales Vielmas said that the Oxxo pay 11 cents for each kilowatt/hour in the transport of energy. “A normal store pays one peso,” he said. “We can estimate how much this non-payment of transportation (or porterage) means and it is 593 million in 2021 alone. These 593 million were ‘socialized’ in the wholesale electricity market and all Mexicans pay it on receipts.”