Not a false step: Thriller and suspense

Curt Goynes (Don Cheadle), Ronald Russo (Benicio del Toro) and Charley (Kieran Culkin) are low-level criminals who are separately hired by Doug Jones (Brendan Fraser) to steal a valuable document through kidnapping. of the family of Matt Wertz (David Harbour), an accountant for a major automobile company, in 1954 Detroit.

When the robbery is thwarted, Curt and Ronald investigate what was the hidden motive behind the robbery, as well as the strings that move the power of the authors of the crime plan. They will have to deal with the danger they face before two mafia gangs led by Frank Capelli (Ray Liotta) and Aldrick Watkins (Bill Duke), who are looking for them dead or alive; also with detective Joe Finney (Jon Hamm), who investigates the case; and with the inadvertent and powerful Mike Lowen (Matt Damon).

Intricate story with complex narrative layers, in a kind of prevailing mystery, where appearances are deceptive and the subjects move in a high degree of uncertainty, with the permanent feeling of distrust and imminent betrayal hot on their heels.

Not a false step premieres on HBO Max.

Steven Soderbergh (1963, Atlanta, Georgia) is a prestigious independent writer and director, author of: Sex, lies and video (1989), Kafka, the hidden truth (1991), King of the hill (1993), Traffic (2000) , Erin Brockovich, a bold woman (2000), Intrigue in Berlin (2006), Contagion (2011), Magic Mike (2012), The Laundress (2019), Let Them All Talk (2020, Kimi (2022), among others.

Not a false step (No Sudden Move, United States, 2021). Direction: Steven Soderbergh. With: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Roger Petan, Wayne E. Brown, Amy Seimetz, Frankie Shaw, Noah Jupe, Julia Fox, Bill Duke; Screenplay: Ed Solomon; Music: David Holmes. Cinematography: Steven Soderbergh; Editing: Steven Soderbergh. Duration: 115 minutes.