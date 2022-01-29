Nicolás Larcamón issued a warning in La Franja after taking the lead in Clausura 2022

Despite having been down on the scoreboard, Puebla had remained on the lookout for the Tijuana goal in the pending duel for the third date of the Clausura 2022 Tournament this Friday. George Corral was in charge of leveling the match from the twelve steps in the complement and Maximiliano Araújo and Fernando Aristeguieta put the definitive 3-1 in the last minutes.

The most surprising thing is that the victory over Xolos was accompanied by a climb to first place in the table, since equaled the seven points of Cruz Azul and Atlas, but with a more favorable goal difference. For this reason, the fans have been excited to see their team at the top, although Nicolás Larcamón took the matter calmly.

And it is that there are only three days in the regular phase of Liga MX and there is a long way to go until the Liguilla, a total of fourteen more games. What’s more, the situation does not surprise the coach of La Franja because in the Guard1anes 2021 they were thirdsomething that he stated in the press conference that he considers more complicated.

However, this does not mean that the Argentine does not like to see his team in first place, but rather that it is only the beginning of the championship. “It’s a nice feeling, but at the same time we have to recognize that it’s very relative, it’s a third date and there are 14 games left”highlighted while acknowledging that it will be a demanding road.

Puebla’s next challenge

Once the FIFA Date for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers ends, the blue-and-blue team will resume their activity in the tournament on Sunday, February 6. The rival will be Querétaro, which will host La Corregidora and has just equaled Chivas 1-1a match in which the Gallos Blancos had an early lead with Leonardo Sequeira’s goal after two minutes.