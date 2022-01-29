Next week you get a new game for free

It’s Friday, it’s the moment we take advantage of to remind you that since yesterday at 5:00 p.m. you have available the new free game of the Epic Games Store. This new game will be available until next Thursday February 3rd at 17:00 (local time) and you can download it right now through the following link.

In addition to the arrival of the new free game, the game that we will have available next week has been revealed. The truth is that the Epic Games Store does not lower the level and next week, in order not to lose the habit, we will also have another great game available for free for a week. All the games the guys from Epic give us at least one free game, this can vary some weeks, in which in addition to the game we receive some extra content pack or a discount bonus, but every Thursday is “Christmas” at Epic Games Store.

Free game next week on the Epic Games Store