Neither money nor luxuries, what Lozano asks to return to El Tri and put an end to Tata

Lozano and what he asks to dethrone Tata

January 29, 2022 03:00 a.m.

Until they finally understood FMF with respect to the level that shows Gerardo Martino, but if they bring Michael Herrera, the environment will be the same. For this reason, the idea is now clear, to stand out at all costs and defend El Tri’s business, therefore, it is necessary to analyze the arrival of a coach who will turn quality.

But Miguel Herrera, due to his temperament, would not be one of the chosen ones and the opportunity of a lifetime would come for another coach who may have less talent to reach his national team, but who has youth.

According to the report by La Octava Sports, the arrival of Miguel Herrera would be faltering because he would bet on the arrival of a young strategist who would allow him to have better resources within the Tri-.

Which coach will take charge of El Tri?

The idea would be to give the technical direction to a strategist who understands the Mexican player and above all motivates him. For this reason, the arrival of Jaime Lozano would open a new panorama in El Tri. Jaime Lozano would ask to be allowed to work with the Olympic team and with the Tri Mayor, as a condition to return.