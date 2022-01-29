Neither Medvedev knows how to win nor does his generation learn to lose

Daniil Medvedev put up a very nasty number at the Australian Open. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

After complaining about how much the Australians cheered on their players, about the courts he had to play on and about the shots the camera operator chose for the big screen at Rod Laver Arena, Daniil Medvedev decided to put on a very unpleasant number this Friday for the chair umpire for a “coaching” issue. The Russian was outraged because the father and coach of his rival, Stefanos Tsitsipas, did not stop talking between points. Reason was not lacking. Now, the images reveal a rude and conceited tyrant, who believes that the referee is a piece of scum who should treat him with a respect that he does not know.

As much as he apologized afterwards, Medvedev’s image was once again damaged by the spectacle offered. We are talking about a great champion who has just won the US Open, who is one match away from winning Australia in what will be his fourth Grand Slam final, and who will soon succeed Novak Djokovic as number one in the world. if the Serbian is still determined not to get vaccinated. Now, those forms, that continuous complaining about everything, that believing himself above all others, shows us a man who wins a lot, but who has gone to his head with each title. A diva. a heavy divo, further.

However, Medvedev’s attitude is not the worst thing that this tournament has left us. It’s not even the worst thing this game has left us. In the end, Tsitsipas received a notice from the chair umpire for “coaching”, that is, for receiving tactical instructions during the match, one of the most absurd rules in the world of tennis. Asked about it after the meeting, the Greek stated: “They’ve been chasing me for a long time“. He could have said that this was not important in his defeat or that, in reality, what he has been doing for a long time is precisely “coaching”, but no, he preferred the drama.

So Tsitsipas is being chased, very good. Shapovalov too, remember. Well, rather, what the Canadian said was that the system was corrupted to benefit Rafael Nadal. Another good dose of drama. All in a tournament that has already started with the drama par excellence: the “persecution” of Djokovic for not getting vaccinated that prevented him from participating in Melbourne. The question that should be asked is: Is there any tennis player who is not being systematically persecuted or harmed by the high and mysterious powers of tennis? We do not know.

Knowing how to win is complicated, but, look, let them take away what you danced. Not knowing how to lose not only gives an unfortunate image but, in the long run, it is counterproductive. If Shapovalov really believes that he did not give up the match against a diminished version of Nadal but that it was the “privileges” of the Spaniard that kicked him out of the tournament, he is doomed to repeat the same mistakes when he sees himself in the same situation. You will not have learned anything.

Similarly, if Tsitsipas believes that he is being warned because there is a persecution against him and insinuates that this persecution cost him the semifinals against Medvedev, then the situation will repeat itself. It’s like a footballer who gets a card for throwing himself to the ground in the area and, instead of stopping doing it, he prefers to go out to the media to criticize the referee for hitting. Tennis has always been a sport in which the ego is very important. You have to believe a lot in yourself to stand out among hundreds of very talented rivals. Now, this generation takes the cake.

There is a lot of talk about the “crystal generation” in the real world, but in tennis, the thing is exaggerated: What if it’s too hot, what if you can’t play in this cold, what if the public makes noise, what if I don’t know who’s stupid because they celebrate too much, what if the chair umpire has a dislike for me, what if the organization doesn’t puts me where I deserve… Look, guys, enough. These complaints would be ridiculous in the mouth of Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer, with twenty titles each. Not even Novak Djokovic has come out talking about conspiracies during his affair with the Australian government. His environment, yes, of course, but he has remained silent. That it is the second swords that spend the day protesting perhaps explains why they never manage to storm the skies.

We have been asking different generations for many years to take a step forward and retire the famous “Big 3” without any success. We keep hearing new stars proclaiming themselves the new “Big 3”, but the one in the final is the injured 35-year-old. Lack of humility, lack of work and lack of self-criticism. There are plenty of dramas and excuses. Neither do they know how to lose when they lose -almost always- nor do they know how to win when they win -Medvedev, go, because nobody wins from the rest-. Somehow, that tarnishes a more than attractive tournament in which we have seen great matches. None of them, by the way, decided by any referee or any stoppage in the game or any conspiracy of who knows who. Fortunately.

