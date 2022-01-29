Mysterious object found four thousand light years from Earth

AFP

Australian researchers have discovered a strange rotating object in the Milky Way that they say it’s different from anything astronomers have seen so far.

The object, detected by a university student working on his thesis, releases an enormous amount of radiation electromagnetic three times every hour.

The pulse occurs “every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork,” said astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the investigation after the student’s discovery, using a powerful telescope in the Australian outback.

There are other objects in the universe that turn on and off, like pulsars, but Hurley-Walker pointed out that the frequency of 18.18 minutes is something that has never been observed before.

Meet this object was “a bit scary for an astronomer,” said the specialist, “because there is nothing known in heaven that does that.”

The research team is now working to understand what they have found.

Reviewing data collected over the years, they were able to establish a few facts: the object is located about 4,000 light years from Earth, it is incredibly bright and it has an extremely strong magnetic field. But there are several mysteries to unravel.

“If you do all the math, you’re going to find that it shouldn’t have enough energy to produce these radiomagnetic waves every 20 minutes,” Hurley-Walker said.

As to whether the powerful and consistent radiomagnetic signal could be sent by another form of life, Hurley-Walker she admitted that she “was worried they were aliens”. But the research team was able to observe the signal at a variety of frequencies.

“That means it must be a natural process, this is not an artificial signal,” he explained.

The next step for researchers is to look for more strange objects like this in the universe.

“Further detections will tell astronomers if this was an isolated event or a vast new population that we hadn’t noticed,” Hurley-Walker said.

